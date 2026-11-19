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The Brief A 40-year-old Cherokee County man was sentenced Thursday to two consecutive life sentences after a jury convicted him of child sex crimes, District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway announced. Prosecutors said Bairon Francisco Garcia abused a 10-year-old girl in a home where he rented a room in June 2023 and threw $11 at her to keep quiet before she woke her parents and called 911. Garcia evaded arrest for nearly three years until authorities tracked him down in March 2026, according to the district attorney's office.



A Cherokee County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of abusing a 10-year-old girl in a home where he rented a room and trying to pay her to stay silent, prosecutors announced Thursday.

What we know:

A judge sentenced 40-year-old Bairon Francisco Garcia, of the Acworth area, to two consecutive life sentences on Thursday, according to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

A Cherokee County jury deliberated for about five hours before finding Garcia guilty of child molestation, aggravated child molestation and trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

Along with the prison term, Wallace ordered Garcia to have no contact with the victim or her family, register as a sex offender and have no contact of any kind with anyone under 18.

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, the Cherokee Sheriff's Office began investigating on June 18, 2023, when the 10-year-old child called 911 just after 3 a.m. to report that a man renting a room in her family's home had touched her inappropriately.

During a forensic interview, the girl told investigators Garcia abused her while she was sleeping on a couch on June 17, 2023, told her he would pay her to remain silent and threw $11 in cash at her before returning to his room. She immediately woke up her parents and called 911, giving dispatchers her location and reporting what had happened, prosecutors added.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant on June 29, 2023, but prosecutors said Garcia avoided capture for nearly three years before authorities located and arrested him on March 31.

During the trial, prosecutors presented the child's 911 call, home surveillance video, text messages and the forensic interview. The assistant district attorney also called 11 witnesses, including the girl, her family, investigators and child abuse experts.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused can report it to Child Protective Services at 855-422-4453. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911.

What they're saying:

At Thursday's sentencing hearing, prosecutors read an impact statement written by the victim.

"He ruined everything," the statement read. "Since this happened, I haven't been able to show affection or feel affection. No physical touch, even with the people closest to me."

The assistant district attorney credited the girl's bravery in calling 911 and testifying for securing the conviction.

"This case began because a 10-year-old girl recognized that what happened was wrong and found the courage to run and get help," Bailey said. "Because she spoke up, she will be his last victim."

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said the sentence reflects the lasting damage caused by the crimes.

"The evidence in this case revealed a deliberate effort to exploit and silence a child," Treadaway said. "The consequences of these crimes do not end when the abuse stops, and today's sentence appropriately recognizes the profound harm inflicted on this victim."

What we don't know:

Prosecutors did not share where Garcia was hiding during the nearly three years he evaded arrest, or what led authorities to locate him in March 2026.

The district attorney's office also did not specify whether his consecutive life sentences carry the possibility of parole, and it is unclear whether his defense attorneys plan to appeal the verdict.