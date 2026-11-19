The Brief A driver hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Powder Springs earlier this week has died from his injuries, Cobb County police announced. Investigators said the man was driving an orange 2007 Chevrolet HHR on Monday afternoon when he turned left into the path of an oncoming Ford Escape at C.H. James Parkway and Hill Road. Police have notified the man's family, and investigators are still asking anyone with information about the crash to come forward.



A driver involved in a crash at a Powder Springs intersection earlier this week has died, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:33 p.m. Monday at the intersection of C.H. James Parkway and Hill Road.

According to police, the man was driving an orange 2007 Chevrolet HHR south on C.H. James Parkway and had stopped in the left-turn lane for Hill Road. At the same time, a man driving a white 2013 Ford Escape was heading north in the left travel lane of C.H. James Parkway toward the intersection.

Investigators said the Chevrolet turned left directly in front of the Ford, causing the front of the Escape to hit the right side of the HHR.

The collision pushed both vehicles northeast. The Chevrolet came to an uncontrolled stop across the westbound lane of Hill Road, while the Ford spun clockwise and stopped in the northeast corner of the intersection.

Paramedics took the Chevrolet driver to a hospital with serious injuries, where he died the following day. The Ford driver had visible injuries and went to a hospital on his own for treatment.

What we don't know:

Although authorities have notified the Chevrolet driver's family, police have not publicly released his name or age, or identified the driver of the Ford.

Investigators also have not shared an update on the Ford driver's condition or said whether any charges will be filed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987.