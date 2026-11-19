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The Brief Atlanta police have linked the 46-year-old man charged with killing a gas station clerk last week to a second scene about a mile away. Officers arrested Lorenzo York on Nov. 10 after seeing him shoot at a car driving away from the Chevron on Cascade Avenue SW, right around the time police got a call about another man shot on Donnelly Avenue SW, investigators said. York is in the Fulton County Jail facing murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, property damage and gun charges.



The man charged with shooting and killing a southwest Atlanta gas station clerk last week was also connected to a second scene about a mile away around the same time, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Updated details from the Atlanta Police Department show detectives connected 46-year-old Lorenzo York to both the deadly shooting of a clerk at 1072 Cascade Ave SW and a second scene in the 1450 block of Donnelly Ave SW on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

According to previous statements from investigators, York walked into the Chevron gas station on Cascade Avenue around 7:55 p.m., got into an argument with the 42-year-old clerk and shot him.

RELATED: Man who walked into southwest Atlanta store, shot clerk arrested: police

When officers arrived at the station, they saw York outside shooting at a car driving away from the area, police said. Officers stepped in and arrested him on the spot, then found the clerk who had been shot. Medics tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

In body camera video, released by the Atlanta Police Department, a gunshot can be heard on video as the officer radios dispatch, "oh, they're still shooting."

Officers then get out of the car and see the suspect, yelling for him to get on the ground.

While officers were arresting York at the gas station, a separate call came in about another man who had been shot about a mile away at 1450 Donnelly Ave SW. That man was awake and breathing when officers reached him.

Detectives have since determined the two scenes are related and that York was involved in both.

York was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of second-degree damage to property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether the man found at the Donnelly Avenue SW scene was shot inside the car York fired at outside the gas station, or if he was wounded in a separate shooting.

Investigators also haven't released the victims' names, shared an update on the second man's condition or explained what sparked the violence.