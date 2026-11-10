Man walks into southwest Atlanta store and shoots clerk, police say

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The Brief A store clerk died Tuesday night after being shot during a dispute at a business on Cascade Avenue SW. First responders attempted lifesaving measures at the scene, but the worker died from his injuries. Atlanta police homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deadly confrontation.



A deadly dispute inside a southwest Atlanta store ended in gunfire Tuesday evening when a man walked in, argued with a clerk and shot him to death.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

Officers with Atlanta Police Zone 4 responded to a report of a person shot at 1072 Cascade Ave SW at about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man walked into the store, got into an argument with the clerk and shot him.

A transport van and gurney sit outside a Chevron convenience store on Cascade Avenue SW where Atlanta Police homicide detectives investigated the fatal shooting of a store worker on November 10, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Officers found the male victim with a gunshot wound and attempted lifesaving measures. Medical personnel pronounced the clerk dead at the scene.

Southwest Atlanta homicide

What we don't know:

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Atlanta police have not released the identity of the victim or identified the shooter who walked into the store.