Man rushed to hospital following southwest Atlanta shooting

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot on Donnelly Avenue SW on Tuesday night. Emergency responders found the victim alert and breathing before taking him to an area hospital. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.



Gunfire wounded a man in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday night, sending him to the hospital as investigators work to determine what led to the shooting.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

Police were dispatched just before 8 p.m. to the BP gas station located on the corner of Donnelly Avenue SW and Cascade Avenue SW.

Atlanta Police Department patrol units cordon off a gas station parking lot on Donnelly Avenue following a Tuesday night shooting that killed one man and hospitalized another on November 10, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot.

Paramedics transported the wounded man to a local hospital, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Emergency crews reported that he remained conscious, alert and breathing during transport.

Detectives assigned to the department's Aggravated Assault Unit responded directly to the location to collect evidence. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Atlanta police officers inspect the scene around two vehicles taped off during a homicide investigation into a fatal double shooting on Donnelly Avenue on November 10, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Active scene developments

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the wounded man or provided an update on his condition. Atlanta police have also not announced any suspect descriptions, motives or potential arrests connected to the gunfire.