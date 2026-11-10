1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrenceville plane crash; Feds investigating

The Brief A deadly plane crash in Lawrenceville left one man dead and another injured Tuesday after a small craft reported engine trouble. Federal investigators are examining a Velocity-173 FG plane crash that came down near Lawrenceville Tuesday. The aircraft went down in a wooded area one mile southeast of Gwinnett County Airport for unknown reasons.



A small, single-engine airplane crashed while attempting to land near a busy Lawrenceville roadway Tuesday evening, killing one passenger and trapping another survivor inside the wreckage.

Deadly Lawrenceville plane crash

What we know:

Emergency crews rushed to the scene near Winder Highway and Bacchus Drive around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Jessica Joyner with the Gwinnett County Fire Department. Two men were trapped inside the small craft when it slammed into the ground.

Emergency crews respond to the scene where an airplane crashed into a wooded area near Winder Highway and Bacchus Drive in Lawrenceville on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

One man sitting on the left side of the aircraft died from the impact. First responders managed to pull the second man out of the mangled plane, and officials confirmed he will be okay.

Trouble before Lawrenceville landing

The backstory:

Federal officials confirmed a Velocity-173 FG airplane went down one mile southeast of Gwinnett County Airport in a wooded patch for unknown reasons. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are currently traveling to the scene and plan to reach the area Wednesday morning.

The flight originated out of Briscoe Field earlier Tuesday evening before encountering fatal mechanical issues. The airplane had been airborne for approximately 90 minutes before the pilot reported engine trouble and attempted an emergency landing.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed the downed craft ended up on the ground in a wooded area near the busy intersection.

Federal aviation crash review

What's next:

Investigators from both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have stepped in to determine the exact cause of the crash. Both agencies will inspect the wreckage and review flight telemetry.

The agencies are focusing on the pilot, the aircraft mechanics and the surrounding operating environment. Teams plan to pull air traffic control recordings, flight tracking information and maintenance histories.

Officials will also evaluate weather forecasts, lighting conditions, pilot licensing credentials and the pilot's 72-hour activities leading up to the flight.

Unreleased Lawrenceville crash details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the two men who were inside the aircraft. Officials have also not disclosed the specific make or model of the single-engine craft.

Witness videos and tips

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with doorbell camera clips, security surveillance or firsthand details to email witness@ntsb.gov. They are also collecting any onboard electronic devices that survived the impact.