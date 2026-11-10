Habersham traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted Atlanta man

The Brief Habersham County deputies arrested an Atlanta fugitive Tuesday after a traffic stop on Ga. 365 led to a short foot chase. Ronald Bebee, 23, was wanted in Atlanta for child molestation, sodomy, and a probation violation. Deputies captured Bebee in nearby woods, filing fresh charges including DUI and obstruction.



A wanted Atlanta man faces new charges in Habersham County after running from a traffic stop Tuesday morning, according to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

A Habersham County Sheriff’s Office HEAT deputy pulled over a vehicle around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday along Ga. 365 for a traffic violation.

After pulling over onto Duncan Bridge Road, the driver resisted arrest and ran into a wooded area near Ga. 365.

Deputies chased 23-year-old Ronald Bebee of Atlanta on foot through the woods.

They arrested him minutes later without further incident.

Investigators discovered Bebee had active warrants through the Atlanta Police Department.

Those warrants include two counts of child molestation, two counts of sodomy, and a probation violation.

Following the arrest, Habersham County deputies charged Bebee with driving under the influence, obstruction, and traffic violations.

Authorities have not yet detailed when Bebee will appear before a judge or face transfer to Atlanta.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific traffic violation that led to the initial stop.

Details regarding Bebee’s court appearance schedule or extradition timeline back to Fulton County have also not been released.