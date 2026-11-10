Elderly woman killed in house fire in NW Atlanta

The Brief A woman born in 1927 died in a house fire on Larchmont Court in northwest Atlanta. Firefighters found her on the first floor after searching the home multiple times. The fire’s cause is under investigation; firefighters do not believe it was suspicious.



A woman born in 1927 died in a house fire Tuesday morning on Larchmont Court in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Firefighters arrived around 5:30 a.m. to find heavy fire coming from much of the home. Another woman, who lived in an outbuilding behind the house, told crews an older woman who used a wheelchair might still be inside.

Firefighters faced extreme conditions during the incident, including the heavy fire, the collapse of the second floor, and a downed power line. A firefighter emergency was briefly declared during the fire, but was canceled after the firefighter was located and was found to be safe.

Firefighters searched the home multiple times and found the woman on the first floor, near the area of the carport.

Crews said the fire began on the first floor. They have not determined whether the woman was trying to escape.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters do not believe it was suspicious.

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