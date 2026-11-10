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Elderly woman killed in house fire in NW Atlanta

By  and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Updated November 10, 2026 8:15 AM EST Published November 10, 2026 6:45 AM EST
Elderly woman killed in NW Atlanta house fire
Elderly woman killed in NW Atlanta house fire

Elderly woman killed in NW Atlanta house fire

A woman born in 1927 died in a house fire Tuesday morning on Larchmont Court in northwest Atlanta. Firefighters arrived around 5:30 a.m. to find flames coming from much of the home. Another woman, who lived in an outbuilding behind the house, told crews an older woman who used a wheelchair might still be inside. FOX 5 Atlanta's Marc Teichner reporting. 

The Brief

    • A woman born in 1927 died in a house fire on Larchmont Court in northwest Atlanta.
    • Firefighters found her on the first floor after searching the home multiple times.
    • The fire’s cause is under investigation; firefighters do not believe it was suspicious.

ATLANTA - A woman born in 1927 died in a house fire Tuesday morning on Larchmont Court in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Firefighters arrived around 5:30 a.m. to find heavy fire coming from much of the home. Another woman, who lived in an outbuilding behind the house, told crews an older woman who used a wheelchair might still be inside.

Firefighters faced extreme conditions during the incident, including the heavy fire, the collapse of the second floor, and a downed power line. A firefighter emergency was briefly declared during the fire, but was canceled after the firefighter was located and was found to be safe. 

Firefighters searched the home multiple times and found the woman on the first floor, near the area of the carport. 

Crews said the fire began on the first floor. They have not determined whether the woman was trying to escape.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters do not believe it was suspicious.

EARLIER STORY

Firefighters search for woman in NW Atlanta house fire
Firefighters search for woman in NW Atlanta house fire

Firefighters search for woman in NW Atlanta house fire

Firefighters are searching a northwest Atlanta home for a woman described as wheelchair-bound after a large house fire broke out on Larchmont Court, off Collier Drive. This is a breaking news report. 

This is a developing news story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.

The Source

  • A FOX 5 Atlanta crew responded to the scene. The original story has been updated. More updates are expected. 

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