Fulton school plan would close Mimosa Elementary

The Brief Fulton County families reviewed proposed attendance maps for north county elementary schools. The plan would close Mimosa Elementary and move its students to Esther Jackson and Vickery Mill elementary schools. The next public forum, focused on middle schools, is scheduled for Wednesday at Centennial High School.



Fulton County families got a look at proposed attendance boundary changes for north county elementary schools during a public meeting Monday night.

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Under the proposal, Mimosa Elementary would close, and its students would be reassigned to Esther Jackson and Vickery Mill elementary schools. The district says community feedback will help shape the final attendance zones.

"We’re listening. We want to hear from the community," a Fulton County Schools representative said, encouraging families to share concerns and information district officials may not have considered.

The next public forum will focus on middle schools Wednesday at Centennial High School.