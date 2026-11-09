Man surrenders in murder of 22-year-old mother during carjacking ambush

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The Brief Atlanta police charged Torodd Woods with murder after a woman was repeatedly shot and carjacked along Murphy Avenue SW. Woods surrendered to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office before authorities transferred him to Fulton County Jail. Investigators say a firearm malfunctioned during the ambush, allowing the wounded victim to try to escape.



A man faces murder and weapons charges after turning himself in for an ambush shooting and carjacking along an Atlanta street, police announced Monday evening.

Atlanta police murder arrest

What we know:

Torodd Woods turned himself in to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office following a deadly shooting along Murphy Avenue SW and Osborne Street SW. Atlanta police secured arrest warrants charging Woods with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities moved him to the Fulton County Jail for booking.

Osborne Street SW ambush

The backstory:

Officers from Atlanta Police Zone 3 rushed to the intersection around 7:34 p.m. on Nov. 3 after reports of gunfire. Officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in critical condition before paramedics took her to a local hospital.

Investigators found that the woman and Woods sat together inside a vehicle when the man opened fire repeatedly. Woods pulled the woman out onto the road and tried shooting her again, but the handgun jammed. Woods jumped into the driver's seat, stole the car, and continued shooting at the victim as she ran for help.

Douglas County surrender

What we don't know:

Investigators recovered multiple shell casings across the crime scene, but authorities have not released the victim's name or her exact relationship to Woods. Police have not revealed an official motive behind the violent confrontation.