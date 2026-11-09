McCaysville Post Office: Retail operations reopen after flood repairs

The Brief The McCaysville Post Office reopened for retail operations following temporary flood-related repairs. Postal customers can purchase stamps, ship packages and collect post office box mail during standard weekly hours.



Flood-damaged postal facilities are welcoming back customers in Fannin County after the McCaysville Post Office resumed full retail and box operations.

McCaysville postal service restored

What we know:

The U.S. Postal Service restored retail services at the McCaysville facility located at 175 Blue Ridge Drive. Operations had been suspended after recent floodwaters damaged the building.

The U.S. Postal Service apologized for the disruption while repairs were underway, stating, "The U.S. Postal Service apologizes to its customers for any inconvenience during the temporary suspension."

Operating schedule and retail access

By the numbers:

Customers can buy stamps, mail parcels and pick up Post Office Box mail from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Saturday lobby hours run from 8:30 a.m. to noon, while the location remains closed on Sunday.

Storm impacts and unresolved repairs

What we don't know:

Postal officials have not detailed the total financial cost of the water damage or specified which structural components required replacement.

It remains unannounced whether surrounding mail delivery routes experienced additional delays during the shutdown.

Checking regional postal disruptions

What you can do:

Consumers and business mailers can check service disruptions linked to severe weather by tracking online notices through the national USPS Service Alerts webpage.