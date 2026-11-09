Former Cobb County deputy dies in North Georgia flooding

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The Brief Julie Ann Barrs of Ellijay died Nov. 5 after floodwaters swept her car away on Old CCC Camp Road in Murray County. Barrs was a former Cobb County sheriff’s deputy and the first woman on the department’s SWAT team. She is survived by her brother and two dogs. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.



Julie Ann Barrs, a 56-year-old Ellijay resident, died Thursday, Nov. 5, when floodwaters swept her vehicle away on Old CCC Camp Road in Murray County, officials said. The Murray County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as the driver, who was found dead after the vehicle was carried off by rushing water.

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Emergency crews conducted about 100 rescues across North Georgia during the flooding, including 97 in Fannin County and three in Gilmer County, according to officials. Swiftwater rescue teams and other responders from several counties and agencies assisted.

Remembering Julie Barrs

Born in Atlanta, Barrs lived in Cobb County and Alpharetta before moving to Ellijay. She graduated from Pebblebrook High School and earned several degrees, including a master’s degree in psychology, according to her online obituary.

Barrs previously worked as a deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and was the first woman on its SWAT team. She also worked with the U.S. Marshals Service on human trafficking cases and received several awards. At the time of her death, she worked at Pilgrim’s processing plant in North Georgia and was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Ellijay.

Barrs loved her dogs, cabin life, cooking, hiking, biking, painting and drawing. She played several instruments, was recording music and was known for making candy bags for her co-workers.

She is survived by her brother, Jeff Barrs, and his wife, Vicki, of Douglasville; her dogs, Dutchess and Winston; and several cousins. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a local humane society or animal shelter.

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