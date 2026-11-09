Family seeks justice after 22-year-old killed in SW Atlanta ambush

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for an unidentified man who shot and killed 22-year-old mother Nadia Shamsid-Deen in southwest Atlanta. Investigators say the gunman shot Shamsid-Deen in a vehicle, attempted to fire again outside, and shot her once more before fleeing. Shamsid-Deen leaves behind three young sons, and her family is urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.



The family of a 22-year-old mother gunned down in southwest Atlanta is pleading for justice as police search for the man who shot her.

What we know:

Investigators report Nadia Shamsid-Deen was in a vehicle with a man at Murphy Avenue SW and Osborne Street when he started shooting her.

Authorities say the suspect then pulled Shamsid-Deen out of the car and tried shooting her again, but the gun jammed. Investigators report the shooter then got back into the car and fired again before leaving her on the street and fleeing the scene.

What they're saying:

"He had no remorse... none," said her mother, Erica Harris.

Shamsid-Deen leaves behind three young boys, ages 2 and 4, who are now facing life without their mother.

"They'll never even remember her," Harris shared through tears. "Her voice, talking to her, we talked all the time... that's what I'll miss the most."

Harris is calling for the shooter to face the harshest legal consequences possible.

"I need for him to be in prison for the rest of his life," she said. "I don't ever want him to see the light of day again."

Harris said her daughter knew the shooter and did not feel safe.

"A friend did tell me that she had expressed that to her," she said. "If I had of known that my daughter was afraid for her life, things would have gone totally different."

What we don't know:

The identity and current location of the man remain unknown.

Surveillance video captures an armed suspect who repeatedly shot a woman inside a vehicle before stealing her car near Osborne Street SW and Murphy Avenue SW in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 (Atlanta Police Department).

Authorities have not disclosed the specific motive behind the gunfire.

What you can do:

The Atlanta Police Department is asking anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

The family has launched an online fundraiser to assist with burial costs and to support the victim's children.