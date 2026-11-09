Douglas County sexual assault: Man gets life plus 30 years

The Brief A Douglas County jury convicted Cassius Mikedel Bering Jr. on multiple felony charges following a violent Winston home attack. Deputies found the victim hurt in her bedroom after Bering defied a protective order, sexually assaulted her and fled. A Superior Court judge ordered Bering to serve life in prison without parole plus 30 consecutive years.



A Douglas County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after breaking into a Winston home, violating a protective order, and sexually assaulting a woman as she slept, prosecutors said.

Douglas County jury verdict

What we know:

A Douglas County jury convicted Cassius Mikedel Bering Jr. on Oct. 22 of aggravated sexual battery, criminal attempt to commit a felony, burglary in the first degree, aggravated stalking, false imprisonment and family violence battery. Chief Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams sentenced Bering on Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 30 consecutive years.

Winston domestic attack details

The backstory:

Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic dispute call at a Winston home on July 10, 2024. A woman reported that Bering entered her bedroom while she slept, restrained her, and sexually assaulted her despite an active temporary protective order against him.

Deputies observed bruising and scratches across her neck, arm, hand and wrist before she was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination. A family member spotted Bering running toward the wood line, and law enforcement located and arrested him that same day.

Threatening evidence recovered

Dig deeper:

Deputies also recovered a handwritten note at the scene that the victim said Bering previously left behind. Investigators reported the note contained direct references to killing and sexual violence.

Former Douglas County Sheriff's Office Officer Kurt Stauffer served as lead investigator, working alongside Assistant District Attorneys Nelly Ndounteng and Courtney Williams-Speed, Investigator Erica Ray, Victim Advocate Brittany Humphrey and Legal Assistant Dana Haynes.

District Attorney office statement

What they're saying:

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home. The defendant violated that safety," District Attorney Dalia Racine said. "We commend the victim for her courage in coming forward and thank the jury for its careful consideration of the evidence. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners and our team for investigating and presenting a thorough case. Our office remains committed to holding offenders accountable and supporting survivors throughout the pursuit of justice."

Case questions

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding how Bering entered the home or how long the protective order had been active prior to the attack. It remains unannounced where Bering will serve his life sentence within the Georgia state prison system.