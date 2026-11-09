Why Atlanta is losing the SEC championship game after 30 years

The Brief Atlanta’s long-standing run hosting the SEC Football Championship is coming to an end following an expansion to a 24-team College Football Playoff. Major college football conferences are discontinuing title games under the new postseason format. Local hospitality leaders and sports historians warn the move could impact fan access, ticket prices and Atlanta tourism revenue.



The SEC Football Championship will no longer be played in Atlanta after the College Football Playoff expanded to a 24-team format and prompted major conferences to eliminate their title games.

Atlanta College Football Future

The backstory:

Atlanta has served as the home of the SEC Football Championship since 1994, helping establish the city as a premier destination for college athletics. The Georgia World Congress Center Authority reported the annual matchup generated more than $1 billion for the state between 1999 and 2015.

Georgia Hospitality Economic Impact

Local perspective:

More recent economic reviews indicate the game generates over $30 million annually, according to Declan Abernathy, a fellow at Georgia Tech. The Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association stated the championship provides an essential boost to local businesses during an otherwise quiet time of the year.

Expanded Playoff College Athletics

What they're saying:

Abernathy pointed out that hosting the title game brought high financial returns without requiring new municipal venues.

"Atlanta has spent quite a long time trying to make itself into the premier sports destination in the country, and I think the SEC championship game was a really good payoff for that," Abernathy said.

"Hard to know really how much money it brings in, but you know, I think it's a tough loss because it's not a big lift. You don't have to develop any new infrastructure or build anything," Abernathy added.

Abernathy also noted that expanding the postseason creates broader questions about athlete compensation and fan affordability.

"It's sort of a trade-off for the historical versus maybe the financial," Abernathy said. "College athletes are probably going to come knocking to see if they can get a proper seat at the table here."

Ticket costs could rise as postseason access tightens, Abernathy warned.

"The lack of games means less access and probably more folks watching on TV rather than being able to experience sort of the magic of college sports in person," Abernathy said.

Atlanta's economic impact

Dig deeper:

Chris Hardman, CEO of the Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association, stated that the group is disappointed by the news.

"The SEC Championship has been more than just a football game for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. For more than three decades, it has been a December tradition that brings thousands of passionate fans to our state, fills hotel rooms, supports local businesses, and showcases Georgia's hospitality on a national stage.

"For our hotel community, championship weekend has historically provided a welcome boost during a time of year when business travel begins to slow. From fans checking into hotels wearing their team's colors to hospitality employees welcoming returning guests year after year, the SEC Championship has created lasting memories and meaningful economic activity throughout the region.

"While we are certainly disappointed to see this tradition come to an end, Georgia's position as a premier destination for college football has never been stronger. From the annual Aflac Kickoff Game and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to hosting College Football Playoff and Championship games, Atlanta has solidified its reputation as a sports capital of the world, attracting fans and visitors from across the country and generating significant economic activity for hotels and communities throughout Georgia.

"As college football enters a new era with an expanded playoff format, we look forward to continuing to welcome College Football Playoff games to Atlanta for years to come, while embracing new opportunities to bring fans and visitors to destinations throughout Georgia.

"We are grateful to the Southeastern Conference for its longstanding partnership with Atlanta and the tremendous impact this event has had on our hotels, hospitality employees, and communities. Georgia has proven time and again that we know how to host the biggest events in sports, and while one great tradition may be ending, we are excited about the opportunities ahead to welcome visitors, fill hotel rooms, and showcase the very best of Georgia hospitality."

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Schedule

What's next:

The College Football Playoff bracket will continue to feature the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium under the expanded format. Officials with Mercedes-Benz Stadium declined to comment on Monday's announcement.