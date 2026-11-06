Woman dies days after being shot, pulled from car in Atlanta: police

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The Brief A woman shot multiple times inside a car in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday has died from her injuries, according to police. Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives have taken over the investigation from the aggravated assault unit. Investigators are searching for the gunman who pulled the victim into the street, stole the car and fired at her again as she tried to get help.



An attack that started with a woman being shot inside a car and pulled onto a southwest Atlanta street has become a murder investigation after she died at the hospital, according to the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

What we know:

Atlanta police confirmed the woman died at the hospital Friday, three days after the attack.

Officers rushed to Osborne Street SW and Murphy Avenue SW around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after calls came in about gunfire. They found the woman lying in the street with several gunshot wounds and rushed her to the hospital.

Police said the woman and a man were sitting together in a car when he suddenly started shooting her over and over. The shooter dragged the woman out onto the pavement and tried to fire another shot, but his gun jammed, authorities added.

He then took the car, sped away and shot at her again while she was running to find help, APD added. Investigators previously released surveillance footage showing a person of interest.

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What we don't know:

Police have not released the woman's name or age.

Investigators have not identified the shooter or released a description beyond the surveillance video.

Police have not said what kind of car was stolen or released a license plate number.

Detectives have not said what led up to the shooting or whether the two knew each other.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can stay anonymous and could get a cash reward of up to $5,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.