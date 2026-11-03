Woman in critical condition after SW Atlanta shooting

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Atlanta police investigating after a woman was found shot at a southwest Atlanta intersection on November 3, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating an evening shooting at Murphy Avenue SW and Osborne Street SW that left a woman hospitalized in critical condition. Emergency medical crews rushed the victim to a local hospital after officers found her with multiple gunshot wounds. Homicide investigators gathered several shell casings at the scene Tuesday night as they work to identify a suspect and motive.



A woman is fighting for her life after being shot multiple times Tuesday night near an intersection in southwest Atlanta, according to authorities.

What we know:

Officers rushed to the intersection of Murphy Avenue SW and Osborne Street SW around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday following reports of gunfire, officials confirmed.

Upon arrival, first responders found an adult woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victim by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where medical staff listed her in critical condition.

Detectives from the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit took over the scene to process evidence and interview witnesses.

Officers combing the surrounding pavement recovered several shell casings scattered across the roadway.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the victim's name or age, and police have not announced any suspect descriptions or potential motives.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if any arrests have been made or what events immediately led up to the shooting.