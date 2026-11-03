Keisha Lance Bottoms wins Georgia governor race; Jackson concedes

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The Brief Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Georgia governor race Tuesday, making history as Georgia's first elected Black woman governor. Bottoms defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson, ending more than two decades of Republican executive control over the state mansion. Her day-one priorities focus on full Medicaid expansion, abortion access restoration, and targeted consumer tax reductions across Georgia.



Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms captured the Georgia governor's office Tuesday, defeating Republican businessman Rick Jackson to become the first Black woman elected governor in Georgia history, The Associated Press projects.

Bottoms could be the first Black woman to be governor ever in the nation's history, but it depends on whether Lisa Demuth wins Minnesota's gubernatorial race. Minnesota's inauguration is before Georgia's.

Bottoms is the first Democrat to win a Georgia governor's race since 1998, succeeding Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after he was barred by law from seeking a third term. Her victory arrived despite a substantial spending gap against Jackson, who spent more than $200 million of his own fortune.

Historic Georgia election victory

The backstory:

Bottoms previously served as Atlanta mayor and worked as a senior adviser in the Biden White House.

Her victory makes her the first Atlanta mayor elected to the state's highest executive office.

The contentious campaign pivoted on ideological divides regarding health care access, economic relief, abortion and public safety.

Bottoms is only the fourth Black governor elected in U.S. history, following three Democratic men, and was one of two Black women seeking governorships nationwide alongside Republican Lisa Demuth of Minnesota.

Her election marks the third straight cycle a Black woman topped the Democratic ticket in Georgia, following two unsuccessful runs by Stacey Abrams.

The win also overcomes a long pattern of voters rejecting Atlanta leaders for the executive mansion.

A descendant of enslaved Georgians from Crawfordville, Bottoms noted her grandfather had to enter Atlanta buildings through back doors that she later entered through the front as mayor.

Platform for state government

What we know:

Bottoms pledged full Medicaid expansion as a day-one executive priority to replace the state's more restrictive Georgia Pathways model.

RELATED: Georgia governor candidate profile: Keisha Lance Bottoms

Her policy agenda calls for repealing Georgia's abortion restrictions to restore protections under the Roe v. Wade standard.

Her platform also seeks to raise the state minimum wage to $15 an hour, establish a statewide affordable housing trust fund, and make community and technical colleges tuition-free.

To cut consumer household costs, Bottoms proposed lowering the state gasoline tax to 28 cents per gallon, eliminating the 2.25% state tax on auto insurance premiums and capping insurance rate increases at once per year.

Sharp contrast in leadership

The other side:

Jackson founded Jackson Healthcare, a medical staffing company reporting more than $3 billion in annual revenue, after growing up in foster care.

He spent more than $200 million of his personal wealth to secure the Republican nomination.

Jackson campaigned on cutting the state income tax in half within four years and eliminating it entirely within eight. He also advocated freezing property tax assessments, defending existing abortion laws, and restricting gas tax suspensions strictly to emergencies.

"Tonight the voters spoke. And I respect their decision," Jackson said in his concession speech. "This was a hard-fought election. Keisha Lance Bottoms deserves our congratulations and our prayers as she prepares to take office."

Statehouse balance of power

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the full balance of power in the General Assembly, where Democrats fought Tuesday to flip the state House.

Republicans were heavily favored to hold their state Senate majority, leaving questions about how many GOP-controlled chambers Bottoms will have to navigate.