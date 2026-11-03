Jon Ossoff defeats Mike Collins to defend crucial Senate battleground

The Brief Sen. Jon Ossoff secured a second term representing Georgia in the U.S. Senate by defeating Republican challenger Rep. Mike Collins. Ossoff delivered a fiery late-night victory address thanking a broad cross-party coalition while issuing public congratulations to Georgia Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms. Control of both congressional chambers remains unsettled as battleground results across multiple states continue trickling in.



Sen. Jon Ossoff won reelection to the U.S. Senate in Georgia Tuesday, turning back Republican challenger Rep. Mike Collins to protect a vital battleground seat for Democrats. Ossoff addressed jubilant supporters Tuesday night following his decisive statewide victory.

Georgia Senate race results

What we know:

Ossoff fended off Collins, a two-term congressman backed by President Donald Trump, after outraising his opponent in an aggressive statewide campaign. The win denied Republicans a seat party strategists had targeted as one of their premier pickup opportunities this cycle.

In other early contests, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner cruised to reelection in Virginia, while Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz won a Florida seat following state redistricting. More than 59 million Americans cast ballots before Tuesday, surpassing early-voting totals from 2022.

Balance of power

What we don't know:

Control of both congressional chambers remains unsettled with tight margins where a couple of seats could shift power. Final outcomes remain unknown in key Senate battlegrounds including Ohio, Texas, North Carolina and Alaska.

Officials have not yet determined whether Democrats will secure the net gain of four Senate seats or three House seats needed to claim majorities. In New York's Westchester County, local officials placed ballots into emergency bins for later tabulation after machine paper-handling glitches.

Ossoff's campaign statement

What they're saying:

Ossoff delivered a victory address to supporters Tuesday night, opening his remarks by thanking voters and recognizing the state's newly elected executive.

"Georgia, you did it! And let me be the first to offer public congratulations to the governor elect of the state of Georgia. Yes. Your lance bottoms," Ossoff told the cheering crowd, while praising campaign contributors who helped face down "dark money superPACs."

"To Charlie Bailey and his crew at the strongest Democratic party of Georgia in a generation. Thank you," Ossoff said. "To my staff, to Ellen and Kenan and Ray and Miriam and Chandra and the best team in American politics. Thank you."

Ossoff thanked his family, his wife Alicia, his daughters Eva and Leila, and his parents before addressing the national political climate.

"And listen. In sweeping and decisive victories. For the American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the failed lame duck President Donald J. Trump," Ossoff said. "And if at times these last two years, amidst the ceaseless onslaught of brutality and indecency, you doubted whether our Republic would survive, let tonight's results give you courage. That the first light of dawn is on the horizon."

Ossoff warned that systemic problems persist for working families dealing with costly prescriptions, neglected repairs, and medical debt.

"Abroad. American credibility and leadership are in decay, and the world is rearming for global conflict. And at our grave peril. Humanity is fast forgetting the terrible lessons of two world wars and the Holocaust," Ossoff stated, adding that Silicon Valley executives "warn that the artificial intelligence they're creating risks human extinction."

The senator credited his coalition to outreach across ideological divides, highlighting local municipal backing across the state.

"I thank Republican mayors Matheson, Smith and Frye of Valdosta, Tifton and Toccoa, and the countless other Republican leaders who joined our team," Ossoff said. "And I thank the hundreds of thousands of independent and Republican voters who joined our winning coalition."

Ossoff concluded by urging the nation to tackle healthcare, voting rights, and campaign finance reform.

"Because I refuse to accept that my two little girls will grow up in a world as dark and dangerous and cruel as this one threatens to become," Ossoff said. "Tonight we celebrate this victory, and tomorrow we get back to work."

Earlier in the evening, Sen. Jon Ossoff's campaign issued an official statement praising the outcome:

"Congratulations to Senator Ossoff on his hard-fought re-election victory. Together we will continue the important work of rooting out corruption and abuses of power and lowering costs for the American people. A workhorse for the people of Georgia, Senator Ossoff has spent the last six years in the U.S. Senate providing outstanding constituent services, standing up for children, and fighting to make life better. Georgians sent him back to the Senate because they know he will always show up for them – and now he’ll continue putting Georgia families first."

US Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) speaks during a midterm election rally at the Cobb County Convention Center in Atlanta, on October 17, 2026. (Photo by ERIK S. LESSER / AFP via Getty Images)

Shifting congressional majorities

The backstory:

Ossoff entered the election cycle viewed as one of the Senate's most vulnerable incumbents before mounting an aggressive defense. His campaign fundraising advantage helped blunt Republican spending efforts across the state.

Historical trends heavily disfavor the president's party in midterm elections, prompting an aggressive Republican redistricting drive earlier this year. Republicans funneled 88.1% of their general election TV advertising cash into districts and states won by Trump two years ago.se to federal fiscal policies. "I'm paying more taxes. I'm paying more for my healthcare. I'm paying more for everything," Moore said.

Collins vows to continue to serve

The other side:

Collins reflected on his service and acknowledged disappointing election results Tuesday night while addressing supporters across the state. The Georgia 10th district representative thanked his family, staff, and voters as he promised to continue working in whatever capacity is offered moving forward.

Collins entered Congress following the footsteps of his father, former Rep. Mac Collins, who brought private sector business experience into public service. During his legislative tenure, Collins pointed to his work championing the Laken Riley Act and the TRANQ Act to remove dangerous drugs from local communities.

He also highlighted key infrastructure priorities, including federal support for the Port of Savannah, Brunswick, and water projects in Augusta. Collins noted that his original platform focused on backing law enforcement against calls to defund the police, assisting military veterans, and lowering taxes and regulations.

Reflecting on his early path of building a home at 22 and launching a business at 24, Collins voiced concern that younger generations now struggle to reach the American dream. He stressed his efforts to curb illegal immigration and credited his time working under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump as an honor.

Who controls the U.S. House?

What's next:

A divided Congress or full Democratic takeover would drastically alter the remaining two years of Trump's administration. Democratic committee leaders could launch investigations and initiate potential impeachments against administration figures such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries stands in position to become the nation's first Black speaker of the House if Democrats flip the lower chamber. Gubernatorial outcomes across 36 states will also shape political landscapes and elevate potential future presidential contenders.

Georgia election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.