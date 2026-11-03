College Football Playoff: Georgia secures second spot in opening bracket

article

The Brief The College Football Playoff rankings placed Georgia at No. 2 on Tuesday, putting the Bulldogs in prime postseason bracket position. Undefeated Miami secured the top overall spot, while unbeaten Utah and defending national champion Indiana rounded out the top four seeds. Notre Dame sits at No. 11 as the final projected playoff team, while 12th-ranked Ohio State remains on the outside looking in.



Georgia grabbed the No. 2 seed in Tuesday's opening College Football Playoff rankings, trailing only undefeated Miami in a chaotic first postseason projection.

Georgia claims second seed

Local perspective:

The selection committee placed Georgia directly behind top-ranked Miami in its opening postseason bracket on Tuesday. Undefeated Utah and defending national champion Indiana claimed the third and fourth positions.

That high placement gives Georgia an early advantage in the playoff field after the 13 committee members navigated an otherwise bewildering college football season.

Selection committee sparks debates

Big picture view:

Eyebrows raised across college football as the 13-person committee unveiled several controversial placements beyond the top four. Defending champion Indiana landed fourth, sitting eight spots ahead of Ohio State despite losing to the Buckeyes last month.

Ohio State, which recently lost quarterback Julian Sayin, landed at No. 12. The Buckeyes remain on the outside looking in because 25th-ranked Boise State secures the Group of Six automatic bid.

Alabama took fifth, eight spots ahead of Tennessee despite a 16-point defeat to the Volunteers earlier this fall. Kentucky followed at No. 6, Texas took No. 7 and undefeated UCLA was slotted eighth.

Notre Dame faces pressure

What's next:

Notre Dame landed at No. 11, seven spots lower than its ranking in the AP Top 25. The Irish stand as the final team inside the projected field.

Committee members sent an unmistakable signal about a schedule that failed to impress them. Notre Dame must beat Miami on Saturday or risk slipping out of the postseason picture.

Playoff rankings reveal breakdown

By the numbers:

The selection committee's opening rankings established the initial pecking order across the postseason landscape on Tuesday:

No. 1: Miami (undefeated)

No. 2: Georgia

No. 3: Utah (undefeated)

No. 4: Indiana (defending champion)

No. 5: Alabama

No. 6: Kentucky

No. 7: Texas

No. 8: UCLA (undefeated)

No. 11: Notre Dame

No. 12: Ohio State

No. 13: Tennessee (eight spots behind Alabama)

No. 25: Boise State (Group of Six automatic bid)