College Football Playoff: Georgia secures second spot in opening bracket
ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia grabbed the No. 2 seed in Tuesday's opening College Football Playoff rankings, trailing only undefeated Miami in a chaotic first postseason projection.
Georgia claims second seed
Local perspective:
The selection committee placed Georgia directly behind top-ranked Miami in its opening postseason bracket on Tuesday. Undefeated Utah and defending national champion Indiana claimed the third and fourth positions.
That high placement gives Georgia an early advantage in the playoff field after the 13 committee members navigated an otherwise bewildering college football season.
Selection committee sparks debates
Big picture view:
Eyebrows raised across college football as the 13-person committee unveiled several controversial placements beyond the top four. Defending champion Indiana landed fourth, sitting eight spots ahead of Ohio State despite losing to the Buckeyes last month.
Ohio State, which recently lost quarterback Julian Sayin, landed at No. 12. The Buckeyes remain on the outside looking in because 25th-ranked Boise State secures the Group of Six automatic bid.
Alabama took fifth, eight spots ahead of Tennessee despite a 16-point defeat to the Volunteers earlier this fall. Kentucky followed at No. 6, Texas took No. 7 and undefeated UCLA was slotted eighth.
Notre Dame faces pressure
What's next:
Notre Dame landed at No. 11, seven spots lower than its ranking in the AP Top 25. The Irish stand as the final team inside the projected field.
Committee members sent an unmistakable signal about a schedule that failed to impress them. Notre Dame must beat Miami on Saturday or risk slipping out of the postseason picture.
Playoff rankings reveal breakdown
By the numbers:
The selection committee's opening rankings established the initial pecking order across the postseason landscape on Tuesday:
No. 1: Miami (undefeated)
No. 2: Georgia
No. 3: Utah (undefeated)
No. 4: Indiana (defending champion)
No. 5: Alabama
No. 6: Kentucky
No. 7: Texas
No. 8: UCLA (undefeated)
No. 11: Notre Dame
No. 12: Ohio State
No. 13: Tennessee (eight spots behind Alabama)
No. 25: Boise State (Group of Six automatic bid)
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Associated Press National Writer Eddie Pells, who reported on the selection committee's initial rankings and bracket projections, as well as the College Football Playoff selection committee.