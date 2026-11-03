LIVE: Dolezal vs McLaurin | Election results for Georgia Lt. Governor

The Brief Live Georgia lieutenant governor election results are rolling in as election workers tally midterm returns to decide the next leader of the state Senate. Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal campaigns on eliminating municipal property taxes and curbing corporate subsidies while serving as Senate Republican chief deputy whip. Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin aims to become the first Democrat elected to the post since 2002, backing Medicaid expansion and education funding.



Georgia voters await the final outcome in the lieutenant governor race between Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal and Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin as midterm ballots are tallied statewide.

Dolezal vs McLaurin

The Campaign:

The victor will preside over the Georgia State Senate and hold substantial sway over state lawmaking. This statewide result directly shapes the daily legislative calendar for the General Assembly moving forward.

Sen. Greg Dolezal, a local business owner and the chief deputy whip for the Senate Republican caucus, has centered his campaign on strict fiscal conservatism. His legislative platform pushes to eliminate municipal property taxes and restrict corporate subsidies across Georgia.

Georgia Lt. Governor debate: Dolezal and McLaurin spar in Atlanta

Sen. Josh McLaurin, an attorney representing the Democratic ticket, emphasizes full Medicaid expansion and heightened funding for public education. His policy proposals also advocate granting local communities stronger zoning control over industrial facilities.

A victory for McLaurin would mark a historic political shift in state government. He is striving to become the first Democrat elected to the Georgia lieutenant governor seat since 2002.

Election results: Georgia Lieutenant Governor

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W