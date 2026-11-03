LIVE: Georgia Secretary of State election results 2026

The Brief Live Georgia Secretary of State election results track Republican Tim Fleming and Democrat Penny Brown Reynolds in a pivotal statewide contest. Fleming emphasizes election security and business licensing reforms, while Reynolds advocates expanding voting access and restoring public trust. The high-stakes race decides who directs state voting systems and could yield the first Democratic officeholder in nearly two decades.



Georgia voters are deciding a crucial battle for the state's top election post as Republican Rep. Tim Fleming and Democrat Dr. Penny Brown Reynolds compete in the midterm election.

The winner of the closely watched contest will take charge of Georgia's voting infrastructure, election administration and professional business licensing.

Fleming vs Reynolds

The Campaign:

Live midterm updates and ballot counts will reveal who wins the race between Fleming and Reynolds, according to state election tracking. The contest remains one of the most closely watched statewide tallies of the midterms.

The victor will oversee Georgia's elections, manage critical voting infrastructure and handle professional business licensing. Both candidates bring contrasting visions for regulatory enforcement and the administration of future elections.

Georgia Secretary of State debate: Fleming, Reynolds clash over voting access

Fleming, a state representative and former deputy secretary of state, is prioritizing tighter election security, stricter absentee voting guardrails and less economic red tape.

Reynolds, a former state court judge and Biden administration official, is campaigning to restore public trust, broaden voting access and implement verifiable paper audit trails. She is seeking to become the state's first Democratic Secretary of State in nearly two decades.

Election results: Secretary of State

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W