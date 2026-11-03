LIVE: Cobb County election results 2026
ATLANTA - Cobb County election workers began counting ballots after polls shut down at 7 p.m. Tuesday to decide high-stakes local leadership contests and a $1.15 billion infrastructure funding decision in the November midterm election.
Cobb County ballot
Election Day:
In District 3, Republican incumbent JoAnn K. Birrell is defending her seat against Democratic challenger Kevin Redmon for the Cobb County Board of Commissioners. School board control is also at stake, where Republican incumbent David Chastain faces Democratic challenger Micheal Garza for Post 4 on the Cobb County Board of Education.
The headline ballot question asks voters whether to renew a 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, known as SPLOST. If approved, the tax is projected to collect roughly $1.15 billion over six years.
County officials plan to direct that money toward transportation, water and stormwater infrastructure, public safety, parks, facilities, and technology. The funding would be split across Cobb County and its seven municipalities.
Voters in the newly incorporated City of Mableton are weighing a dedicated municipal question on their ballots. The referendum would authorize city leaders to use full redevelopment powers under the Georgia Redevelopment Powers Law.
County voters are also choosing two nonpartisan supervisors for the Cobb Soil and Water Conservation District. Three candidates are seeking those two posts: Brad Andrew Whitfield, incumbent John Ivey Loyd, and Robert Franklin Wigington.
Election workers will continue scanning ballots and posting updated numbers through the night until every precinct reports. Certified outcomes will establish county board leadership, determine local infrastructure dollars, and set development rules in Mableton.
Election results: Cobb County races
Election Results:
Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.
2026 Georgia Midterm Election results
What you can do:
For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.
More races:
Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House
Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor
Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat
Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House
Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3
Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Cobb County election officials, who outlined precinct closing procedures and ballot counting timelines, as well as official Cobb County candidate qualifying records and ballot referendum filings.