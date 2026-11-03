LIVE: Fulton County election results 2026

The Brief Fulton County election results are rolling in across Atlanta as tabulation begins after most polling locations closed at 7 p.m. Voters cast ballots in four contested county commission races alongside major sales tax proposals for local schools and regional roads. Tabulation will determine the commission chair, open district seats, and municipal referendums in Sandy Springs and Palmetto.



Most Fulton County polling locations closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, kicking off ballot tabulation in an election that will decide the county commission chair, three board seats, and major sales tax referendums.

Counting Fulton County election votes

Election Day:

Republican challenger Eric J. Tatum is running against Democratic candidate Mo Ivory for the Fulton County Commission chairmanship.

In District 3, Republican Paul Burton faces Democrat Jodi Merriday, while District 5 features Republican Tiffany A. Henyard against Democrat Helen Zenobia Willis.

A four-candidate field is competing in a special election to fill the open District 4 commission seat.

Democrat Aaron A. Sampson Jr., nonpartisan candidates Karen Rene and Natalie Hall, and Democrat Rohit Malhotra are all vying for the remainder of the term.

Voters are deciding on a 1% Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) projected to generate $2.095 billion for Fulton County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools.

A separate 0.75% Transportation SPLOST extension is also on the ballot to fund infrastructure projects located outside the City of Atlanta.

Voters are also weighing in on two municipal measures on local ballots.

Sandy Springs residents are voting on a Redevelopment Powers Act referendum, while Palmetto voters are deciding on a senior property tax exemption.

Election results: Fulton County races

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W