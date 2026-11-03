LIVE: Fulton County election results 2026
ATLANTA - Most Fulton County polling locations closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, kicking off ballot tabulation in an election that will decide the county commission chair, three board seats, and major sales tax referendums.
Counting Fulton County election votes
Election Day:
Republican challenger Eric J. Tatum is running against Democratic candidate Mo Ivory for the Fulton County Commission chairmanship.
In District 3, Republican Paul Burton faces Democrat Jodi Merriday, while District 5 features Republican Tiffany A. Henyard against Democrat Helen Zenobia Willis.
A four-candidate field is competing in a special election to fill the open District 4 commission seat.
Democrat Aaron A. Sampson Jr., nonpartisan candidates Karen Rene and Natalie Hall, and Democrat Rohit Malhotra are all vying for the remainder of the term.
Voters are deciding on a 1% Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) projected to generate $2.095 billion for Fulton County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools.
A separate 0.75% Transportation SPLOST extension is also on the ballot to fund infrastructure projects located outside the City of Atlanta.
Voters are also weighing in on two municipal measures on local ballots.
Sandy Springs residents are voting on a Redevelopment Powers Act referendum, while Palmetto voters are deciding on a senior property tax exemption.
Election results: Fulton County races
Election Results:
Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.
2026 Georgia Midterm Election results
What you can do:
For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.
More races:
Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House
Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor
Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat
Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House
Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3
Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Associated Press, which reported on the candidate matchups, sales tax initiatives, and municipal referendums appearing on the Fulton County ballot, and Georgia Secretary of State's Office.