LIVE: Bottoms vs Jackson | Election results for Georgia Governor 2026

The Brief Ballot counting continues in the Georgia governor race as Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms faces Republican Rick Jackson to decide the state's next executive leader. Bottoms aims to expand Medicaid for 300,000 residents and raise the minimum wage, seeking to become the state's first Black and female governor. Jackson, a healthcare staffing executive backing workforce growth and tax cuts, seeks to preserve two decades of Republican control in the governor's mansion.



Voters across Georgia are watching ballot returns closely as Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson square off to lead the state. The contest will determine whether Democrats make historic gains or Republicans extend a 20-year reign in the governor's mansion.

Bottoms vs. Jackson

The Campaign:

Election officials continue tallying ballots statewide as voters await decisive returns in the high-stakes gubernatorial race. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms faces Republican Rick Jackson in a contest that will decide the executive leadership of the state.

A victory for Bottoms, a former Atlanta mayor, would make her the first Black and first female governor in Georgia history. Jackson, a healthcare staffing executive running as a business-first outsider, hopes to prolong the governing coalition built under outgoing Gov. Brian Kemp.

Georgia governor debate: Bottoms, Jackson clash over health care, data centers

The final outcome will shape Georgia's economic and public health policies for the next four years. Bottoms has centered her platform on raising the minimum wage, approving state-level voting rights legislation, and passing an immediate Medicaid expansion for roughly 300,000 uninsured residents.

Jackson is prioritizing workforce development, regulatory reform, and tax relief to maintain business growth. The two candidates have also clashed over data center regulations, with Bottoms pushing strict moratoriums to safeguard power grids while Jackson advocates for environmental oversight without blanket bans.

Election results: Georgia Governor

Election Results:

Election results will be updated here all night. Please refresh your screen for the latest:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W