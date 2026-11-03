LIVE: Counties F-H election results 2026

The Brief Georgia local election results are rolling in across central and northern Georgia as poll workers count ballots following Tuesday voting. Voters cast ballots in key county commission, school board and municipal races spanning Forsyth, Fayette, Floyd and Hall counties. Tax referendums and commissioner term limits headline local ballots in Haralson, Heard and Forsyth counties as tabulation continues.



Election workers across central and northern Georgia are counting ballots after most polling places closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for dozens of pivotal local races. Communities from Forsyth to Heard county are deciding contested leadership seats, council vacancies and major property tax measures.

County ballots

Election Day:

Ballot counting is now underway for a variety of county commission contests, school board seats and property tax referendums in counties beginning with the letters F through H.

In Forsyth County, voters cast ballots for county commission seats in Districts 1 and 3, along with school board races in Districts 1 and 5. Forsyth County residents are also deciding a ballot measure that would place a two-term limit on county commissioners.

Fayette County voters are settling contested commission and school board seats. Meanwhile, Floyd County voters are deciding Commission Post 5 and School Board District 1.

Hall County ballots feature contested school board races alongside a special election for a Flowery Branch City Council seat. Voters turned out to fill the open municipal post and shape county education leadership.

Voters in Haralson County are considering a 1% Floating Local Option Sales Tax, known as FLOST, designed to offer local property tax relief. The measure gives residents an opportunity to offset homeowner property burdens through sales tax collections.

In Heard County, seniors are watching a referendum that would establish a 100% school property tax exemption for homeowners 70 and older. If approved, qualifying senior residents would see their school tax obligations eliminated.

Election workers will continue running ballots through counting machines until all eligible votes are tabulated. Updated tallies will be released throughout the evening by county election offices.

Election results: Counties F-H races

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W