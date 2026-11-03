LIVE: DeKalb County election results 2026

The Brief DeKalb County election results are rolling in as election workers tabulate ballots following poll closures across the county at 7 p.m. Competitive commission matchups feature incumbent Michelle Long Spears facing Ben Pepper, while Andrea Bass Smith opposes Keyanna Jones Moore in District 3. Voters are also deciding a $1.04 billion school penny tax continuation alongside municipal council races in Doraville and Stonecrest.



Election workers across DeKalb County are tabulating ballots after most polling locations closed at 7 p.m., launching the count for critical commission seats and major funding referendums.

Counting DeKalb County election votes

The Campaign:

The countywide tally includes two competitive Board of Commissioners seats that will determine future local leadership.

In District 2, Democratic incumbent Michelle Long Spears faces Republican challenger Ben Pepper. District 3 features an open race between Republican Andrea Bass Smith and Democrat Keyanna Jones Moore.

Voters are also deciding two nonpartisan seats for the DeKalb Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. Incumbents Jan Dunaway and Carol Hayes are both seeking reelection to their posts.

County ballots feature a proposed 1% Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax extension projected to generate more than $1.04 billion. The penny sales tax revenue is earmarked for capital improvements across three area public school systems.

DeKalb County Schools would secure the primary share at $946.8 million under the funding measure. Decatur City Schools would receive $57.9 million, while Atlanta Public Schools would collect $41.5 million for campuses within DeKalb.

Municipal ballots include local referendums and municipal council races across several communities. In Brookhaven, voters are deciding whether to increase the senior and disabled homestead tax exemption from $160,000 to $200,000.

Voters in Doraville and Stonecrest are casting ballots in special city council elections to fill unexpired terms. Those winners will immediately step in to complete the remaining council tenures.

Election results: DeKalb County races

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W