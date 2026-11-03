LIVE: Georgia Public Service Commission election results 2026

The Brief Georgia voters cast ballots in pivotal Public Service Commission races that determine state household energy bills. Democrat Peter Hubbard faces Republican Fitz Johnson in a District 3 contest focused on rate hikes versus power grid reliability. The open District 5 seat pits Republican Josh Tolbert against Democrat Shelia Edwards over utility plan oversight.



Georgia voters are casting ballots in two crucial Public Service Commission races that will decide regulatory oversight of energy companies and household utility rates across the state.

Georgia PSC races

The Campaign:

The midterm election returns determine regulatory power for District 3 and District 5 on the Georgia Public Service Commission. These elected commissioners oversee investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities, directly impacting residential power bills across the state.

In District 3, Democratic incumbent Peter Hubbard faces a rematch with Republican Fitz Johnson. Hubbard is campaigning against previous utility rate hikes, while Johnson emphasizes energy grid reliability and expanding domestic energy infrastructure.

The open District 5 race features Republican mechanical engineer Josh Tolbert against Democrat Shelia Edwards. Tolbert is highlighting technical analysis of utility proposals, while Edwards positions herself as a consumer champion running to halt consecutive rate increases.

The outcome of both races directly shapes what Georgia families pay each month for natural gas and electricity. Decisions made by the commission determine whether regulated utilities can pass infrastructure and operational costs on to consumer energy bills.

Election results: Georgia Public Service Commission

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W