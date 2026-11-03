LIVE: Georgia Public Service Commission election results 2026
ATLANTA - Georgia voters are casting ballots in two crucial Public Service Commission races that will decide regulatory oversight of energy companies and household utility rates across the state.
Georgia PSC races
The Campaign:
The midterm election returns determine regulatory power for District 3 and District 5 on the Georgia Public Service Commission. These elected commissioners oversee investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities, directly impacting residential power bills across the state.
In District 3, Democratic incumbent Peter Hubbard faces a rematch with Republican Fitz Johnson. Hubbard is campaigning against previous utility rate hikes, while Johnson emphasizes energy grid reliability and expanding domestic energy infrastructure.
The open District 5 race features Republican mechanical engineer Josh Tolbert against Democrat Shelia Edwards. Tolbert is highlighting technical analysis of utility proposals, while Edwards positions herself as a consumer champion running to halt consecutive rate increases.
The outcome of both races directly shapes what Georgia families pay each month for natural gas and electricity. Decisions made by the commission determine whether regulated utilities can pass infrastructure and operational costs on to consumer energy bills.
Election results: Georgia Public Service Commission
Election Results:
Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.
2026 Georgia Midterm Election results
What you can do:
For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.
More races:
Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House
Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor
Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat
Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House
Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3
Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from election reporting and public campaign statements detailing candidate platforms, as well as regulatory agency filings regarding Georgia utility oversight. Race results are being provided by the Associated Press and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.