Edwards and Tolbert spar over Georgia utility rate hikes

The Brief Candidates in the Georgia Public Service Commission District 5 debate clashed over surging Georgia Power electric bills, data center expansions and nuclear energy costs. Democrat Sheila Edwards pledged to become a consumer-focused third vote on the five-member commission, pushing for a data center pause and wider solar access. Republican Josh Tolbert argued his background as a licensed engineer is needed to scrutinize utility spending and protect ratepayers from project cost overruns.



Georgia Public Service Commission District 5 candidates Sheila Edwards and Josh Tolbert clashed over soaring electric bills, massive data center power demands and nuclear project costs during an Atlanta Press Club debate ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Georgia PSC debate clashes

What we know:

Democrat Sheila Edwards and Republican Josh Tolbert faced off in the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series broadcast from the Georgia Public Broadcasting studios. The debate focused on the Georgia Public Service Commission District 5 seat as voters decide who will regulate state utilities.

The candidates clashed sharply over rising household electric bills, expanding data centers and the future of nuclear energy across Georgia.

Unresolved Georgia election questions

What we don't know:

Voters have not yet decided whether District 5 will elect an engineer or a community advocate on Nov. 3. It also remains unknown whether Democrats will secure a third seat to gain a majority on the five-member commission.

State regulators have not determined whether they will adopt a formal moratorium on new data center power approvals or alter current utility billing rules.

Surging Georgia electric rates

By the numbers:

Georgia families have seen their power bills increase by more than $500 a year while Georgia Power earned record profits of $2.8 billion, according to Edwards. Tolbert noted Plant Vogtle construction costs reached $17 million per megawatt, driving a 25% increase in customer power bills compared to natural gas plants that cost $1 million to $2 million per megawatt.

Tolbert highlighted that regulators approved 10 gigawatts of power last fall with 80% to 85% dedicated to data centers. Edwards pointed out that Georgia offers only 5,000 slots in its solar program for more than 11 million residents across 159 counties.

Space and engineering backgrounds

The backstory:

Tolbert, a licensed professional engineer who holds four engineering degrees including a doctorate in mechanical engineering, entered the race emphasizing the lack of technical engineers on the commission. He noted that he has five young children and has spent his professional career evaluating and designing energy systems.

Edwards, who was born one of nine children in a marginalized community, pointed to her career working with Lockheed and NASA on the space shuttle program at Kennedy Space Center following the Challenger disaster. She previously won the Democratic primary in 2022 before legal challenges removed the race from the ballot.

Neither candidate was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill vacancies created when former Commissioner Tricia Pridemore resigned early or when Fitz Johnson was selected. Tolbert stated he never sought or considered an appointment for Pridemore's seat, while Edwards questioned why state leaders bypassed his technical credentials.

Candidates argue utility oversight

What they're saying:

Edwards argued that utility commissioners must serve as community advocates rather than industry technicians. "We have engineers already in the basement of the Public Service Commission building," Edwards said.

"We have them at Georgia Power," Edwards said. "We don't need another engineer."

"What we need is somebody who's going to fight for the rights of citizens," Edwards added. "And that's me."

Tolbert pushed back, arguing that deep technical knowledge is required to properly protect ratepayers. "I am frankly sick and tired of us electing politicians that talk a good game and don't know what they're talking about," Tolbert said. "I think it's a good thing for our elected officials to know more about the subject that they are overseeing."

Tolbert emphasized that staff only offer recommendations while commissioners make binding decisions. "It are the it is the commissioners that are elected by the office by the public to protect the rateayers and make those decisions," Tolbert said.

Edwards also targeted incoming tech facilities consuming state resources. "They came into our communities," Edwards said. "They, you know, they didn't pay any any taxes. They are using our water, using our electricity, and they're being a a public nuisance to the communities that they're coming into, you know."

Tolbert maintained that local communities must have the final say and bear no financial burden. "Data centers need to provide a positive return on investment for the community add value to the community not cost the community," Tolbert said.

Addressing nuclear expansion, Tolbert set strict conditions for any future plants. "I would not support any nuclear power unless I had strict cost controls and unless the overc costs were going to be borne by the investors," Tolbert said.

"If we bring it to the state, it should bring power bills down, not up," Tolbert said. "And right now, we don't have that situation."

Edwards insisted that the state must pivot away from nuclear and fossil fuels entirely. "Well, my approach would be simple to push back on that until we look at all the other possibilities," Edwards said. "We have to figure out how we get away from fossil fuels and turn towards um renewables."

Conflicting Georgia energy plans

The other side:

Edwards advocated for tapping into Georgia's solar manufacturing base, urging the state to expand its 5,000-slot solar program with battery storage to supply round-the-clock clean power. She also supported a one-year moratorium on data centers proposed by Keisha Lance Bottoms to prevent commercial projects from raising residential bills.

Tolbert argued that every energy source represents a tool in the tool belt, supporting lowest-emission options such as natural gas or solar that satisfy affordability and grid reliability. He recently secured an endorsement from the Georgia building and construction labor union, which also backed Democratic nominee Peter Hubbard.

Georgia early voting timeline

What's next:

Early voting across Georgia began Tuesday, Oct. 13, and runs through Friday, Oct. 30. Georgia voters will decide the race on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.