LIVE: Georgia constitutional amendments election results 2026

The Brief Voters across Georgia are tracking live election results on three constitutional amendment ballot questions as county officials finalize midterm vote counts. The proposed state measures address property tax relief for family farmland, nonpartisan probate judge elections, and dedicated funding for emergency communications. Voters will determine whether to approve or reject House Resolutions 32, 251, and 1243 to alter state law.



Georgia citizens are closely watching midterm ballot returns as election workers finalize vote counts on three statewide constitutional amendments that will alter state law regarding property taxes, judicial elections, and emergency communications funding.

Georgia constitutional amendment

The Campaign:

The ballot measures propose changes directly affecting property taxes, local courtrooms, and emergency communications systems.

Amendment 1, introduced as House Resolution 32, asks voters if the state should double the maximum acreage allowable under the conservation use property tax covenant. The proposed constitutional change would provide tax relief for expanding family farmland across Georgia.

Amendment 2, brought forward as House Resolution 251, proposes requiring all local probate court judges to be elected in nonpartisan races. Approval of the amendment would remove political party labels from candidate listings on local ballots statewide.

Amendment 3, listed as House Resolution 1243, seeks authorization to create a dedicated, nonlapsing state treasury fund. State records show the dedicated fund would operate exclusively for Next Generation 911 emergency communications systems.

Election results: Georgia constitutional amendments

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W