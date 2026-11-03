LIVE: Georgia constitutional amendments election results 2026
ATLANTA - Georgia citizens are closely watching midterm ballot returns as election workers finalize vote counts on three statewide constitutional amendments that will alter state law regarding property taxes, judicial elections, and emergency communications funding.
Georgia constitutional amendment
The Campaign:
The ballot measures propose changes directly affecting property taxes, local courtrooms, and emergency communications systems.
Amendment 1, introduced as House Resolution 32, asks voters if the state should double the maximum acreage allowable under the conservation use property tax covenant. The proposed constitutional change would provide tax relief for expanding family farmland across Georgia.
Amendment 2, brought forward as House Resolution 251, proposes requiring all local probate court judges to be elected in nonpartisan races. Approval of the amendment would remove political party labels from candidate listings on local ballots statewide.
Amendment 3, listed as House Resolution 1243, seeks authorization to create a dedicated, nonlapsing state treasury fund. State records show the dedicated fund would operate exclusively for Next Generation 911 emergency communications systems.
Election results: Georgia constitutional amendments
Election Results:
Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.
2026 Georgia Midterm Election results
What you can do:
For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.
More races:
Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House
Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor
Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat
Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House
Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3
Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Georgia election reporting, which tracked live midterm vote counting and ballot updates, as well as state legislative resolution records that detailed House Resolutions 32, 251, and 1243. Race results are being provided by the Associated Press and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.