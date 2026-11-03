LIVE: Counties J-W election results 2026

The Brief Georgia election results are rolling in after most polling places across East, West, and North Georgia closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters in counties J through W decided on major leadership contests, including a Towns County sheriff race and an eight-candidate LaGrange council election. Ballots featured hundreds of millions in local sales tax referendums, alongside a Union County proposal to reshape county government into a commission.



Election workers across East, West, and North Georgia are counting ballots Tuesday night after polls closed at 7 p.m. in dozens of local leadership races and high-stakes infrastructure votes.

Officials are verifying and processing ballots to deliver final vote totals. The counts will determine the winners in several tight municipal and county contests.

County ballots

Election Day:

In Towns County, Republicans Anthony Wayne Coleman and Daren Bear Osborn squared off in a contested race for sheriff. Voters in that mountain community also weighed in on a proposed $23 million SPLOST program for local improvements.

Further west in Troup County, eight candidates competed in a crowded special election for a seat on the LaGrange City Council.

Union County voters tackled a historic referendum on how their local government operates. The measure asked residents whether to abolish their long-standing sole commissioner system and replace it with a five-member board of commissioners.

That restructuring question shared the ballot with a $43 million SPLOST and a $49 million ESPLOST. Both funding measures would pour millions into county projects and area schools.

Voters across several other communities decided massive infrastructure and tax packages on Tuesday. Spalding County considered a $134 million SPLOST measure, while Oconee County voted on a $72 million T-SPLOST for transportation needs.

Rockdale County residents voted on a FLOST tax relief measure. Meanwhile, Stephens County residents cast ballots on whether to approve referendums legalizing liquor sales by the drink.

County election workers will continue processing and tabulating votes into the night, according to local election offices. Results will remain unofficial until county election boards review and certify the outcomes.

Election results: Counties J-W races

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W