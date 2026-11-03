LIVE: Counties J-W election results 2026
ATLANTA - Election workers across East, West, and North Georgia are counting ballots Tuesday night after polls closed at 7 p.m. in dozens of local leadership races and high-stakes infrastructure votes.
Officials are verifying and processing ballots to deliver final vote totals. The counts will determine the winners in several tight municipal and county contests.
County ballots
Election Day:
In Towns County, Republicans Anthony Wayne Coleman and Daren Bear Osborn squared off in a contested race for sheriff. Voters in that mountain community also weighed in on a proposed $23 million SPLOST program for local improvements.
Further west in Troup County, eight candidates competed in a crowded special election for a seat on the LaGrange City Council.
Union County voters tackled a historic referendum on how their local government operates. The measure asked residents whether to abolish their long-standing sole commissioner system and replace it with a five-member board of commissioners.
That restructuring question shared the ballot with a $43 million SPLOST and a $49 million ESPLOST. Both funding measures would pour millions into county projects and area schools.
Voters across several other communities decided massive infrastructure and tax packages on Tuesday. Spalding County considered a $134 million SPLOST measure, while Oconee County voted on a $72 million T-SPLOST for transportation needs.
Rockdale County residents voted on a FLOST tax relief measure. Meanwhile, Stephens County residents cast ballots on whether to approve referendums legalizing liquor sales by the drink.
County election workers will continue processing and tabulating votes into the night, according to local election offices. Results will remain unofficial until county election boards review and certify the outcomes.
Election results: Counties J-W races
Election Results:
Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.
2026 Georgia Midterm Election results
What you can do:
For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.
More races:
Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House
Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor
Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat
Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House
Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3
Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from county election officials, who reported on local ballot measures and tabulation procedures, as well as official county ballot filings. Race results come from the Associated Press and Georgia Secretary of State's Office.