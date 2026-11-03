LIVE: Georgia House election results 2026

The Brief Live Georgia House election results are rolling in as observers track key districts statewide to decide which party wins legislative control. Republicans are fighting to defend their working majority across all 180 seats while Democrats mount aggressive challenges in metro Atlanta suburbs. Final returns in these local contests will dictate the balance of power in Atlanta and shape the incoming governor's legislative agenda.



Live vote counts are updating statewide as political observers track key districts to determine partisan command of the 180-member Georgia House.

Georgia House races

The Campaign:

Every seat in the 180-member Georgia House is up for decision as returns arrive from across the state. Republicans enter the contest fighting to preserve their working majority, while Democrats actively target rapidly shifting suburban districts across metro Atlanta to erode the GOP edge.

These local legislative races will dictate the balance of power in Atlanta for the next two years. The final party seat numbers will fundamentally shape the incoming governor's ability to enact a policy agenda.

Election results: Georgia House

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W