LIVE: Georgia House election results 2026
ATLANTA - Live vote counts are updating statewide as political observers track key districts to determine partisan command of the 180-member Georgia House.
Georgia House races
The Campaign:
Every seat in the 180-member Georgia House is up for decision as returns arrive from across the state. Republicans enter the contest fighting to preserve their working majority, while Democrats actively target rapidly shifting suburban districts across metro Atlanta to erode the GOP edge.
These local legislative races will dictate the balance of power in Atlanta for the next two years. The final party seat numbers will fundamentally shape the incoming governor's ability to enact a policy agenda.
Election results: Georgia House
Election Results:
Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.
2026 Georgia Midterm Election results
What you can do:
For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.
More races:
Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House
Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor
Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat
Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House
Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3
Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX digital reporters, who tracked live vote counts across the state, as well as election observers monitoring legislative races. Race results are being provided by the Associated Press and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.