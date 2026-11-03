LIVE: U.S. House election results in Georgia 2026
ATLANTA - Ballot counters across Georgia are tallying votes in 14 congressional districts that will help decide national control of the U.S. House.
U.S. House races in Georgia
The Campaign:
The balance of power in Washington rests on the outcome of these congressional races across the state. Federal legislative priorities for the next two years depend entirely on which party secures a majority.
Voters in District 1 are choosing between Republican Jim Kingston and Democrat Amanda Hollowell. Meanwhile, state Rep. Houston Gaines faces Democrat Pamela Delancy in District 10, and Dr. John Cowan takes on Democrat Chris Harden in District 11.
In District 13, state Rep. Jasmine Clark is heavily favored against Republican Jonathan Chavez. That seat became vacant following the death of Rep. David Scott.
Nine incumbent representatives are fighting off challengers in their partisan strongholds. Democrats Sanford Bishop in the 2nd District, Hank Johnson in the 4th, Nikema Williams in the 5th and Lucy McBath in the 6th are defending their seats.
Republicans Brian Jack in the 3rd District, Rich McCormick in the 7th, Austin Scott in the 8th, Andrew Clyde in the 9th and Rick Allen in the 12th are also seeking to hold their districts.
Election results: U.S. House seats in Georgia
Election Results:
Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.
2026 Georgia Midterm Election results
What you can do:
For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.
More races:
Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House
Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor
Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat
Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House
Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3
Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Georgia election officials, who tabulated live congressional vote counts, as well as state candidate filing records. Race results are being provided by the Associated Press and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.