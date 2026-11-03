LIVE: U.S. House election results in Georgia 2026

The Brief Georgia election results are rolling in across 14 congressional districts as voters determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives. Four open seats feature competitive showdowns, including state Rep. Jasmine Clark running to succeed the late Rep. David Scott. Nine sitting Georgia incumbents are fighting to protect their federal seats across their respective partisan strongholds as ballot counting continues.



Ballot counters across Georgia are tallying votes in 14 congressional districts that will help decide national control of the U.S. House.

U.S. House races in Georgia

The Campaign:

The balance of power in Washington rests on the outcome of these congressional races across the state. Federal legislative priorities for the next two years depend entirely on which party secures a majority.

Voters in District 1 are choosing between Republican Jim Kingston and Democrat Amanda Hollowell. Meanwhile, state Rep. Houston Gaines faces Democrat Pamela Delancy in District 10, and Dr. John Cowan takes on Democrat Chris Harden in District 11.

In District 13, state Rep. Jasmine Clark is heavily favored against Republican Jonathan Chavez. That seat became vacant following the death of Rep. David Scott.

Nine incumbent representatives are fighting off challengers in their partisan strongholds. Democrats Sanford Bishop in the 2nd District, Hank Johnson in the 4th, Nikema Williams in the 5th and Lucy McBath in the 6th are defending their seats.

Republicans Brian Jack in the 3rd District, Rich McCormick in the 7th, Austin Scott in the 8th, Andrew Clyde in the 9th and Rick Allen in the 12th are also seeking to hold their districts.

Election results: U.S. House seats in Georgia

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W