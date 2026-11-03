LIVE: Georgia Attorney General election results 2026

The Brief Georgia voters are deciding a high-stakes attorney general election between Republican Sen. Brian Strickland and Democratic Rep. Tanya Miller. Strickland centers his campaign on combating street gangs, halting human trafficking and shielding seniors from fraud. Miller brings a prosecutorial platform targeting gun traffickers while championing consumer protection against corporate price gouging.



Georgia voters will choose their next chief legal officer as Republican Sen. Brian Strickland and Democratic Rep. Tanya Miller compete to lead the state Department of Law.

Strickland vs Miller

The Campaign:

The open contest will decide who succeeds outgoing Attorney General Chris Carr as the top law enforcement official in Georgia.

Strickland, backed by Gov. Brian Kemp and numerous law enforcement leaders, is running on a platform centered on cracking down on violent street gangs, combatting human trafficking and protecting the elderly from financial fraud.

How Georgia attorney general hopefuls plan to govern

Miller, a former federal prosecutor and Fulton County homicide chief, is running a campaign that pairs targeted prosecution of gun trafficking networks with consumer protection against corporate price gouging.

If elected, Miller would make history by becoming the first Democratic attorney general in Georgia since 2010.

Election results: Attorney General

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W