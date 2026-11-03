LIVE: Georgia Attorney General election results 2026
ATLANTA - Georgia voters will choose their next chief legal officer as Republican Sen. Brian Strickland and Democratic Rep. Tanya Miller compete to lead the state Department of Law.
Strickland vs Miller
The Campaign:
The open contest will decide who succeeds outgoing Attorney General Chris Carr as the top law enforcement official in Georgia.
Strickland, backed by Gov. Brian Kemp and numerous law enforcement leaders, is running on a platform centered on cracking down on violent street gangs, combatting human trafficking and protecting the elderly from financial fraud.
How Georgia attorney general hopefuls plan to govern
Miller, a former federal prosecutor and Fulton County homicide chief, is running a campaign that pairs targeted prosecution of gun trafficking networks with consumer protection against corporate price gouging.
If elected, Miller would make history by becoming the first Democratic attorney general in Georgia since 2010.
Election results: Attorney General
Election Results:
Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.
2026 Georgia Midterm Election results
What you can do:
For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.
More races:
Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House
Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor
Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat
Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House
Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3
Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from candidate campaign platforms, state election filings, and primary election records. Race results are being provided by the Associated Press and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.