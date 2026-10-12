Georgia AG candidates: Tanya Miller and Brian Strickland

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The Brief Democrat Tanya Miller and Republican Brian Strickland are running to replace Attorney General Chris Carr. Both candidates are attorneys and state legislators with experience in criminal law and public safety. Miller emphasizes consumer protection and prosecuting violent crime; Strickland focuses on law enforcement, protecting vulnerable Georgians and applying the law consistently.



Georgia’s next attorney general will oversee the state’s legal office, advise state agencies, represent Georgia in civil cases and prosecute certain criminal cases. Tanya Miller, a state representative from Atlanta, and Brian Strickland, a state senator from McDonough, advanced as their parties’ nominees for the Nov. 3 election.

Tanya Miller, Democrat

Background and public service

Miller has represented Atlanta-area House District 62 since 2023 and chairs the House Democratic Caucus. She is a trial attorney and former federal prosecutor who also served in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. Her practice includes wrongful-death, personal-injury, criminal-defense and civil-rights cases.

Campaign priorities

Miller says she would focus on violent criminal networks, human trafficking, illegal guns and drugs, crimes against children and domestic violence. She also proposes supporting local law enforcement and pursuing policies aimed at reducing repeat offenses.

On consumer issues, Miller says she would investigate possible price gouging and anti-competitive practices, challenge utility rate increases and establish a unit to help protect small businesses. She also lists safeguarding voting rights and constitutional protections among her priorities.

Brian Strickland, Republican

Background and public service

Strickland has served in the Georgia Senate since 2018, representing a district that includes Morgan County and parts of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He previously served three terms in the state House. He chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and practices law in McDonough.

Campaign priorities

Strickland says he would work with local, state and federal agencies to combat violent crime, gangs, human trafficking and illegal drugs. His campaign also highlights protecting seniors and consumers from scams, supporting families with special needs and improving access to mental health care.

Strickland says the attorney general should apply the law based on facts, without giving special treatment because of a person’s party, wealth or connections. His campaign also points to his legislative work on mental health, nursing-home care and protections for seniors and families.

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