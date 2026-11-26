The Brief Georgia State Rep. Mike Cheokas announced the deaths of campaign workers Berti Nagy and Blake Henley, who died in a Wednesday night car crash while traveling home for Thanksgiving. House Speaker Jon Burns expressed devastation over the loss of the two dedicated volunteers, noting the entire House Republican Caucus is praying for their loved ones. Cheokas is suspending his District 151 runoff campaign through the weekend to grieve with the families, friends and teammates of the two men.



State Rep. Mike Cheokas is suspending his District 151 runoff campaign through the weekend after campaign workers Berti Nagy and Blake Henley died in a Wednesday night car crash while traveling home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

What we know:

Nagy and Henley had spent the previous week assisting with Cheokas' runoff campaign in District 151 before heading home for Thanksgiving.

House Speaker Jon Burns, Georgia's 75th Speaker of the House who represents House District 159, confirmed the two volunteers died in a car crash Wednesday night.

What they're saying:

Cheokas confirmed he is pausing all campaign activities through the weekend out of respect for the victims' loved ones.

"Words cannot express the grief within our team in the wake of such a tragic event," Cheokas said in a statement. "However, it pales in comparison to what the families of Berti and Blake are feeling today. Our hearts go out to them, both now and going forward."

Cheokas added that politics is not a priority right now and asked the public to pray for the families and respect their privacy. Burns also released a statement mourning the loss of the two men.

"I am devastated by the untimely loss of Berti Nagy and Blake Henley, beloved sons, friends, and dedicated volunteers, whose lives were tragically cut short in a car accident last night," Burns said. "The entire House Republican Caucus is lifting up their family, friends, and loved ones in prayer as they navigate this unimaginable loss, especially during a season meant to be spent surrounded by those we love."

Burns added, "May God bring comfort and peace to both families and all those impacted by this tragedy in the difficult days ahead."

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released details regarding where the crash occurred or what caused it. Cheokas noted that his campaign will have more to say at a later date.