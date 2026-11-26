article

The Brief Delta Flight 2011 returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after takeoff on Thanksgiving Day due to an engine issue. The Airbus A321 carried 177 passengers, two pilots and four flight attendants and landed safely at its gate without incident. Delta swapped the plane for a new aircraft so the Austin-bound travelers could continue their holiday trip.



Travelers aboard an Austin-bound Delta flight faced an unexpected detour in Atlanta on Thanksgiving Day after an engine issue forced the plane to turn back shortly after takeoff.

What we know:

Delta Flight 2011 departed from Atlanta bound for Austin on Thursday before returning to the airport shortly after takeoff due to an issue with one of its engines, according to a statement from the airline.

The flight crew followed established safety procedures, and the Airbus A321 landed safely and taxied back to its gate without incident, Delta said.

There were 177 customers, two pilots and four flight attendants on board the flight, according to the airline.

Delta brought a new aircraft to the gate, so the flight could continue on to Austin.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people," the airline said in a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta.

In its statement, the airline added, "We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience."

What we don't know:

Delta has not yet released the exact departure or return times for the flight, nor has the airline shared specific mechanical details regarding what caused the engine issue.