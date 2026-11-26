The Brief Georgia nonprofit Seeds That Grow will host its third annual Legacy Cotillion on Dec. 6 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta. Founder and CEO Vanessa Laney launched the group in 2016 after her own journey to motherhood through foster care and adoption. Roughly a dozen young people in foster care will participate after months of life-skills training and will be eligible for the event's first scholarships.



A Georgia nonprofit founded out of one mother's personal journey through foster care and adoption will celebrate about a dozen local youth at its third annual Legacy Cotillion on Dec. 6 in downtown Atlanta.

What they're saying:

For Vanessa Laney, the journey to motherhood didn't go quite as planned.

After struggling with infertility, she and her husband turned to foster care and adoption to grow their family.

"And we became foster parents because we had some we were struggling with some infertility. And so our thing was that we wanted kids and foster care and adoption became our path to becoming parents," Laney said.

But after welcoming two children into their home, life had another surprise in store. Laney became pregnant and suddenly found herself raising three children under the age of three.

She stepped away from her job working with foster children, but leaving behind that passion wasn't easy. Her husband encouraged her to start an organization of her own.

"I told my husband I was like, I just don't know who I am without working with foster kids. And so he's like, listen, you did it for somebody else for a very, very long time, you know, come home, do what you supposed to do and just open your own," Laney said.

In 2016, Laney founded Seeds That Grow, an organization dedicated to supporting children in foster care, particularly those dealing with trauma and complex needs.

For Laney, it's a mission that's already come full circle. She recalled receiving a call from someone she had previously cared for who credited Lainey with helping her become a better mother.

This December, Seeds That Grow will host its third annual Legacy Cotillion, giving young people in foster care an opportunity to be celebrated.

"How do we celebrate kids? How do we make them feel like they're the best thing in the room? Like when I say the best thing, I mean the best thing in the room with the full center of attention is on them," Laney said.

But the event is about much more than formal attire, dancing and a night to remember.

Participants spend months developing life skills, learning about financial literacy and etiquette, and participating in community service. This year, the organization will also award scholarships for the first time.

"And they might not have ever had a goal, but we helped them set a goal. And a lot of our kids have gone off to gone to college," Laney said.

For Lainey, the goal is to show children that their circumstances don't define their future and that they are deserving of love, recognition and opportunity.

"We want them to be better and know that they are worthy and they are all what God has designed them to be, and they are just perfect how they are," Laney said.

The third annual Legacy Cotillion will take place Dec. 6 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta. Organizers say about a dozen children are currently expected to participate, and they are inviting the community to help celebrate their accomplishments.

Tickets are now on sale. You can find out more information here.