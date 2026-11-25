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The Brief The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for 38-year-old Arielle Corpening, who is considered critically missing and has severe PTSD. Deputies say she is believed to be with two young girls, an 8-month-old wearing a pink coat and a 5-year-old, and was last seen near Avondale Boulevard and Flat Shoals Road in Conyers. Authorities warn the public not to approach Corpening and to call 911 or 770-483-4200 with any information.



The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is urgently searching for a 38-year-old woman with severe PTSD who was last seen in Conyers with two young children, warning the public not to approach her if spotted.

What we know:

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, Arielle Corpening is considered critically missing and suffers from severe PTSD.

Deputies said Corpening is believed to have two young girls with her: an 8-month-old girl last seen wearing a pink coat and a 5-year-old girl.

They were last seen in the area of Avondale Boulevard and Flat Shoals Road in Conyers, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators are urging anyone who sees them not to approach Corpening, and instead call 911 or contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at 770-483-4200 immediately.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a clothing description for Corpening or the 5-year-old girl, what time they were last seen, or whether they may be traveling in a vehicle.

Deputies also have not shared Corpening's relationship with the two children.