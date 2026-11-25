Rockdale deputies search for missing woman with PTSD, 2 young children
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is urgently searching for a 38-year-old woman with severe PTSD who was last seen in Conyers with two young children, warning the public not to approach her if spotted.
What we know:
According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, Arielle Corpening is considered critically missing and suffers from severe PTSD.
Deputies said Corpening is believed to have two young girls with her: an 8-month-old girl last seen wearing a pink coat and a 5-year-old girl.
They were last seen in the area of Avondale Boulevard and Flat Shoals Road in Conyers, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators are urging anyone who sees them not to approach Corpening, and instead call 911 or contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at 770-483-4200 immediately.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released a clothing description for Corpening or the 5-year-old girl, what time they were last seen, or whether they may be traveling in a vehicle.
Deputies also have not shared Corpening's relationship with the two children.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.