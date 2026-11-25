The Brief The family of 3-year-old Armani Lyons says they are grateful ahead of Thanksgiving after federal agents and police arrested the second suspect in the toddler's fatal April shooting. Body camera video shows 35-year-old Jermaine Hardman trying to run and giving a fake name before officers cornered him in Jacksonville, Florida. Police say Hardman and his mother, 71-year-old babysitter Barbara Edwards, both face murder and child cruelty charges in the boy's death.



The family of 3-year-old Armani Lyons are relieved ahead of Thanksgiving after newly released body camera video showed officers capturing the second suspect wanted in the toddler’s April shooting death.

Atlanta murder suspect arrested

What we know:

Jermaine Hardman, 35, was taken into custody Monday in Jacksonville, Florida, by members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, according to Atlanta police.

Body camera video of the arrest shows Hardman attempting to run from authorities in Florida before getting cornered by officers, shouting at one point, "My leg's stuck, man!" Police said Hardman also gave officers a fake name before he was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Atlanta.

Hardman faces charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second-degree cruelty to children.

The backstory:

The investigation began shortly after midnight on April 5, when Atlanta police responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of Washington Street SW around 12:37 a.m.

Officers found 3-year-old Armani Lyons shot inside an apartment. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he died. Police previously said the toddler had been left in the care of his babysitter while his parents were at work on Easter.

On April 8, Atlanta Homicide Unit detectives secured arrest warrants for both Hardman and his mother, 71-year-old Barbara Edwards.

Officers arrested Edwards on April 13 at a home on Landrum Drive. She remains in custody on charges of murder, cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

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Family reacts ahead of Thanksgiving

What they're saying:

For Armani’s family, the arrest brings long-awaited progress just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Armani’s grandmother, Trinetta Julian, told FOX 5 Atlanta she felt "real good" knowing the second suspect is finally off the streets.

"I feel good. I feel good that it [another arrest] is made, although it can’t bring him back, just to know they are behind bars, especially with Thanksgiving approaching …," she said. "Him not being here this year. This is our first year without him … It is still heartbreaking, but knowing that they are behind bars. It’s a relief."

She shared a message to Hardman, who is accused in her grandson's death.

"I think it was real disgusting when you know you did something wrong, and you were running for seven months, almost eight months now. And even when you got caught. You trying to run. Give it up," she added.

Armani’s mother also spoke with FOX 5 on Wednesday, sharing how painful the past several months have been following the loss of her only child, noting she is currently in therapy to cope with the grief.

Extradition and court schedule

What we don't know:

Police have not released the specific circumstances that led up to the early morning shooting on Washington Street SW, and authorities have not announced a timeline for when Hardman will be extradited back to Georgia.

It's unclear when Edwards and Hardman appear in court on the charges.