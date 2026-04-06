3-year-old Armani Lyons shot, killed while parent was at work on Easter Sunday

The Brief A 3-year-old child died early Sunday morning after being shot at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. The toddler was under the care of a 70-year-old babysitter while the parent was at work. Police questioned the babysitter but have not filed any charges or identified other suspects.



Armani Lyons, 3, died early Sunday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex on Washington Street in southwest Atlanta.

Investigation into toddler's death on Washington Street

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex along Washington Street. The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 3-year-old Armani Lyons. Atlanta Police Assistant Chief Carven Tyus said the child had been left with a 70-year-old babysitter, so the parent could go to work. Armani died from a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators brought the babysitter in for questioning as a witness, but she has not been charged.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the toddler was shot or who pulled the trigger. While police believe other people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, those individuals have not been identified. There is no word yet on potential suspects, arrests, or specific charges.

What they're saying:

"Left there by the parent who's trying to go to work and make a living. Leaves it with the 70-year-old babysitter. And somehow that three-year-old ends up with the gunshot wound to the head," said Atlanta Police Assistant Chief Carven Tyus.

Tyus added, "Allegedly, there were other individuals inside, but we haven't identified any of those other individuals. So right now, she is the sole witness to this incident. So she was brought down to be questioned as a witness at this point, but still a fluid investigation."

A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, expressed her fear following the incident. "I feel real bad because it could have been my child," she said. "It's not safe. It's crazy. I don't even know how that happened, you know what I'm saying, but it's crazy."

The neighbor, who recently moved to the area, said the violence has her reconsidering her home. "I try to be somewhere close to my job. You seem like it's not safe. Nowhere. Even if you close to your job," she said. She also offered support to the family: "I send my condolences. I'm sorry for your loss. I really am."

What's next:

The investigation remains fluid as police work to identify the other individuals allegedly inside the home during the shooting. FOX 5 has attempted to reach the family of Armani Lyons for comment but has not yet been successful.