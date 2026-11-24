Suspect captured in Florida after Atlanta 3-year-old's death
ATLANTA - Months after a 3-year-old child was fatally shot on Washington Street SW, authorities in Florida have captured the second suspect wanted in the Atlanta homicide investigation.
What we know:
Members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force took 35-year-old Jermaine Hardman into custody on Monday in Jacksonville, Florida, according to Atlanta police.
Authorities arrested him on outstanding warrants stemming from the April 5 death investigation.
Hardman is charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and second-degree cruelty to children, police said.
The backstory:
The investigation began around 12:37 a.m. on April 5 when Atlanta police officers responded to a shooting call near the 900 block of Washington Street SW.
Officers found a 3-year-old child who had been shot at the scene.
An ambulance rushed the child to the hospital, where medical personnel said the toddler died, according to investigators.
Days later, on April 8, Homicide Unit detectives secured arrest warrants for both Hardman and 71-year-old Barbara Edwards.
Officers arrested Edwards around 8:13 p.m. on April 13 at 2944 Landrum Drive.
She faces charges of murder, cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
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What we don't know:
Police have not released the specific circumstances that led to the early morning shooting on Washington St. SW.
Officials also have not shared details regarding the relationship between the two suspects and the 3-year-old victim, or when Hardman will be extradited back to Georgia.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an arrest update and investigation report released by the Atlanta Police Department.