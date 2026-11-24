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The Brief Two people face felony charges after a $50,000 retail theft at a Newnan Best Buy ended in a police chase and K-9 arrest. Coweta County deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the getaway car near mile marker 50 on Interstate 85 North on Monday afternoon. Investigators recovered all the stolen electronics from the vehicle and returned the merchandise to the Newnan Police Department.



Two suspects are behind bars following a high-speed chase and K-9 track along Interstate 85 on Monday afternoon after deputies say they stole roughly $50,000 worth of goods from a Newnan Best Buy.

What we know:

The incident began around 4 p.m. Monday when the Coweta County Sheriff's Office received a report of a major theft at the Best Buy in Newnan, according to a news release.

Newnan police quickly issued a lookout alert for the getaway car.

Coweta County deputies spotted the vehicle heading north on Interstate 85 and tried to pull the driver over, the sheriff's office said. The driver refused to stop, sparking a highway pursuit.

Deputies ended the chase by executing a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver, spinning the car to a stop near the 50-mile marker on I-85 North.

As soon as the car stopped, a man got out and ran from the scene, deputies said. A sheriff's office K-9 unit tracked him down and arrested him moments later.

Deputies searched the vehicle and recovered approximately $50,000 in stolen merchandise. Investigators turned the recovered goods over to the Newnan Police Department.

Authorities arrested John Ackah and Akhirah Davis in connection with the theft and pursuit. Both face charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, felony theft by shoplifting, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details on which of the two suspects was driving the car or which one ran from deputies on foot. Investigators also have not specified what type of firearm was involved or what exact items were taken from the store.