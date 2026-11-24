Family seeks video in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The mother of Tyrie Howse and a legal team that now includes civil rights attorney Ben Crump are demanding answers about the 16-year-old’s fatal shooting by a Henry County police officer. They called on Tuesday for the body-camera footage to be released or, at minimum, shown to the family.
The shooting happened Nov. 3 in the parking lot of a Krispy Kreme on Highway 138 in Stockbridge. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an officer approached Howse and a 17-year-old. After the older teen handed Howse a handgun, Howse ran, the GBI said. The officer chased him and fired after Howse did not comply with commands to drop the gun. Howse died at the scene.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- 16-year-old shot in back of head by Henry police, attorneys say
- Probe into fatal shooting of Henry County teen may take months
- Family of teen killed by Henry police retains civil rights lawyers
- Family honors aspiring nurse killed in Henry County police shooting
Howse’s attorneys say witness accounts and evidence they have reviewed raise questions about what happened, including whether he was running away when he was shot. The GBI says it will send its completed investigation to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review.