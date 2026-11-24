The Brief The mother and attorneys for 16-year-old Tyrie Howse are asking authorities to share body-camera footage from the Nov. 3 shooting in Stockbridge. The GBI says an officer shot Howse after he ran with a handgun and did not follow commands to drop it. Howse’s attorneys say witness accounts raise questions about the shooting. The GBI has not released body-camera footage or its investigation findings.



The mother of Tyrie Howse and a legal team that now includes civil rights attorney Ben Crump are demanding answers about the 16-year-old’s fatal shooting by a Henry County police officer. They called on Tuesday for the body-camera footage to be released or, at minimum, shown to the family.

The shooting happened Nov. 3 in the parking lot of a Krispy Kreme on Highway 138 in Stockbridge. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an officer approached Howse and a 17-year-old. After the older teen handed Howse a handgun, Howse ran, the GBI said. The officer chased him and fired after Howse did not comply with commands to drop the gun. Howse died at the scene.

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Howse’s attorneys say witness accounts and evidence they have reviewed raise questions about what happened, including whether he was running away when he was shot. The GBI says it will send its completed investigation to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review.