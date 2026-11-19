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The Brief Taneshia Puckett and attorneys Harry Daniels and Gerald Griggs are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Thursday outside the Henry County Courthouse in McDonough. Howse, 16, was fatally shot by a Henry County police officer Nov. 3 near a Krispy Kreme in Stockbridge. Family representatives and the GBI have given differing accounts of the shooting; the GBI investigation is ongoing.



The mother of Tyrie Howse is scheduled to speak publicly Thursday alongside civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and Gerald Griggs at a news conference outside the Henry County Courthouse in McDonough. The event is set for 1 p.m. The family’s announcement says the attorneys will make a major announcement, but it does not specify what it will be.

What we know:

Howse, 16, was fatally shot by a Henry County police officer Nov. 3 near a Krispy Kreme at 120 Highway 138 West in Stockbridge.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s preliminary account says an officer approached Howse and a 17-year-old in the parking lot. After the officer told the older teen to take his hands out of his pockets, the teen handed a handgun to Howse, who ran, the GBI said.

The GBI said the officer pursued Howse on foot and ordered him to drop the gun. The officer fired after Howse did not drop it, investigators said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The other side:

The family’s attorneys have cited witness accounts that Howse was unarmed and was shot in the back while running away. Those accounts differ from the GBI’s preliminary description of the encounter. Howse was a junior at Woodland High School and hoped to become a pediatric nurse, according to information shared by his family.

What's next:

The GBI investigation remains active. The Henry County Police Department placed the officer on administrative leave. County officials have said body-camera footage and other evidence are part of the investigation, and the case file will go to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office after the GBI completes its review.

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