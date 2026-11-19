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The Brief Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, died from blunt force injuries after being ejected from the Goliath roller coaster in October. The autopsy found extensive injuries and said he landed on the roof of a building inside the park. Investigators are still working to determine how he was ejected; Goliath remains closed.



The death of a 42-year-old man who was ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia has been ruled accidental, according to TMZ and autopsy report released by the Cobb County Medical Examiner.

What we know:

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem died from blunt force injuries, the report said. He landed on the roof of a building inside the park and suffered extensive injuries to his head, neck, torso, arms and legs. The autopsy was performed the day after the incident.

The report does not explain how Kariem was ejected from the ride. Investigators are examining whether the ride’s safety restraint was properly locked. Georgia’s Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said its investigation is reviewing the ride, its operation and records.

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What's next:

Goliath remains closed while the investigations continue. Six Flags has announced plans to add seat belts to the ride before it reopens. Four children who were injured during Kariem’s fall have since recovered.