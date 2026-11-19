Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Crime Stoppers Atlanta

The Brief Investigators say the woman took about $2,000 worth of merchandise from a store on Carmia Drive. Police say she implied she was armed, filled a bag with clothing and left the store. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps identify her.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of robbing a store on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Investigators say the woman entered the store and implied she was armed. Surveillance video shows her putting clothing items into a bag before leaving, police said. The merchandise was valued at about $2,000.

What you can do:

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the robbery is asked to contact Atlanta police.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways:

Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477

Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org

Use the P3 Tips app