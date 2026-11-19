The Brief Atlanta police and MARTA police responded to a MARTA bus at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Ivan Allen Boulevard. The call was reported as a possible carjacking that began on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest. Some lanes were closed, but traffic was still able to pass. Police had not released details about what happened or whether anyone was arrested.



Atlanta police and MARTA police were investigating a possible carjacking involving a MARTA mobility bus in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The call went out as a possible carjacking that began on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest. The bus was later seen at the corner of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Ivan Allen Boulevard.

Police were going in and out of the bus and removing items, including a red bag, when FOX 5 Atlanta was on the scene. No one was seen being taken into custody. Authorities had not released additional details.

Some lanes were closed near the scene around 5 a.m., but traffic was still moving through the area.