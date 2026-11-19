The Brief Four family members escaped the overnight fire on Hembree Lane in Cobb County. The father was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said. The home was a total loss, and the cause remained under investigation.



A family of four was displaced after an overnight fire destroyed their home in Cobb County.

What we know:

The fire broke out just after midnight on Hembree Lane in the Hembree Hills subdivision, near Marietta. The family’s mother, father and two sons were inside, relatives told reporters. All four got out safely.

The father was taken to a hospital with minor injuries to be checked out, firefighters said.

The homeowner’s mother said the family believed the fire started outside the home. She also said the smoke detectors did not go off, according to the reporter at the scene.

What's next:

The home was a total loss, and the family will not be able to live there. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.