'Sunshine of our family': Family remembers man killed at Six Flags Georgia

The Brief Hassan Kariem, 42, died after being ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday. Loved ones described Kariem as a passionate educator and dedicated family man who loved cooking and bringing people together. They added that he beat lymphoma twice. Six Flags Over Georgia will reopen this weekend while the Goliath roller coaster remains closed amid an ongoing investigation.



A southwest Atlanta family’s world was shattered when their 42-year-old loved one died after being ejected from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday.

Remembering Hassan Kariem

What we know:

Hassan Kariem grew up visiting Six Flags Over Georgia every summer with his family, making routine trips with his grandmother that became cherished childhood memories. On Monday, he returned to the park alongside his partner, her daughter, and her niece. Kariem was seated on the Goliath next to his partner's niece when the incident occurred; relatives confirmed the girl was not physically injured.

Six Flags Over Georgia death: Victim ejected from ride identified

"We all grew up going to Six Flags every summer," his cousin, Geo Ashe, recalled. "We would go to Grandma's, and Grandma would, once or twice out of the summer, we're going to Six Flags."

Outside of family outings, relatives described Kariem as a passionate educator devoted to technology and teaching students in the Atlanta Public Schools district at Wesly International Academy. Loved ones said his greatest devotion was reserved for his family and the young girl he raised as his own.

"He loved doing that, he loved kids," Geo Ashe said. "And he doesn't have any biological kids, but his stepdaughter is his daughter. She's been with him since she was two, three years old."

When he was not in the classroom, Kariem spent his free time engraving, debating and cooking hearty meals for extended family gatherings.

"Going over to grandma's house, and he would bring his lasagna and he would bring just three different pans … he loved making lasagna," Ashe said. "Imma miss that."

Family members also said Kariem beat lymphoma twice.

‘Our whole family is devastated’

What they're saying:

The sudden loss has left Kariem's close-knit family shattered as they try to process the horrific turn of events.

"He was the sunshine of our family," Geo Ashe said. "Our whole family is devastated by this because it just happened out the blue. It happened how it happened, and you would never expect anything like that."

Rather than focusing on the shock of the incident, his family wants the community to remember the generosity, kindness, and character that defined his life.

"It's unfortunate for a man like this who deserves the world," his cousin, Marcus Ashe, said.

Amid their grief, Kariem's family asked the public for privacy and made an urgent plea for social media users to show respect by refusing to share or circulate images and videos of his final moments online.

Family releases statement

His cousin released the following statement on behalf of the family, honoring Kariem's character and asking the public to refrain from sharing videos of the incident:

My cousin, Hassan Kariem—our San—was a son, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend, educator, and deeply loved member of our family. He was also a valued part of Atlanta, the city where he was born, raised, and lived—a city he loved deeply.

San was exceptionally intelligent, thoughtful, and kind. He had a gentle spirit and a warmth that made people feel safe, seen, and valued. Though he was a strong presence—a gentle giant in every sense—his strength was never intimidating. It was comforting. He carried himself with humility, patience, and compassion, giving generously to his family, students, colleagues,

friends, and community.

To me, he was never a headline, a post, or a moment captured online. He was my cousin—someone I loved, someone whose life was woven into our family, and someone whose absence has left a pain words cannot fully express. His life holds meaning far beyond anything shared online. He will always have a place in our hearts, our family, and the Atlanta community.

As we grieve the loss of someone we love, I am asking the public for grace, mercy, and compassion. His significant other and her daughter, our family, his students, colleagues, and friends need the space to mourn privately and remember him with dignity and honor.

To content creators and anyone posting or sharing: please remember that those who love him may one day see what you publish. His loved ones, students, and community members may encounter it without warning. Before sharing an image, video, or story, please consider the hearts on the other side of the screen.

We ask that you refrain from posting or circulating sensitive material, speculation, or accounts of his final moments. If you have already shared such content, please consider removing it.

Please give his loved ones the privacy and gentleness they deserve. Do not ask them to revisit or explain what they experienced.

If you wish to honor Hassan, help us preserve the memory of the remarkable man and son he was. Make room for memories shared with love and with the family’s blessing. Let those who knew him—his family, students, colleagues, friends, and fellow Atlantans—guide how his life is remembered. Please join us in lifting up his legacy with care and respect. We are asking you to handle someone we love with care.

San, you are loved. You are family. You are a cherished educator, a kind and brilliant soul, a gentle giant, and a beloved son of Atlanta. That love does not end here.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Hassan Kariem (Credit: Family photo)

Man killed at Six Flags Georgia

The backstory:

Officers assigned to Six Flags Over Georgia and Cobb County emergency crews responded to the park at approximately 3:58 p.m. on Monday following reports of an emergency on the Goliath attraction.

Police are investigating the deadly fall at the theme park, where shaken witnesses watched Kariem fall from the ride into nearby woods.

Six Flags Over Georgia: Witnesses describe horror as rider falls from Goliath coaster

Cobb County police confirmed that Kariem died from his injuries and several other park guests reported injuries during the incident.

First responders evacuated the attraction and secured the area, and park leadership evacuated the entire theme park shortly afterward. Detectives with the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit were dispatched to lead the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deadly fall.

Goliath Six Flags Over Georgia investigation

Dig deeper:

In Georgia, the inspection and permitting of amusement park rides falls under the jurisdiction of the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

State safety inspectors arrived onsite Tuesday to begin an exhaustive physical and mechanical examination of the Goliath attraction. "Safety inspectors and investigators are on the ground examining the equipment and working with park officials and public safety officials in Cobb County," Commissioner John F. King confirmed.

Experts outline key questions in Six Flags roller coaster death

The Goliath is one of the Southeast's most prominent hypercoasters. The massive steel attraction stands 200 feet tall and reaches speeds up to 70 mph, featuring an initial 170-foot drop, a secondary 175-foot dive, and forces reaching up to 4 Gs as the train navigates high-banked turns and airtime hills.

Out of caution, Six Flags officials announced that the Goliath and similar ride models across their theme parks nationwide—including the Raging Bull hypercoaster at Six Flags Great America—have been closed while safety evaluations are conducted.

Six Flags closes 9 more coasters after fatal Georgia incident

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released what caused Kariem to be ejected from the ride, and official findings regarding the safety restraints and ride mechanics remain pending from Cobb County officials.

Is Six Flags Over Georgia open today?

What's next:

Six Flags Over Georgia plans to reopen to guests this weekend. However, park officials confirmed the Goliath roller coaster will remain closed while the investigation into the fatal incident continues.